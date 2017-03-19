Resultados y clasificación de la vigésima novena jornada

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la vigésima novenajornada.
-- Resultados de la 29ª jornada:
- Sábado
West Bromwich 3 - Arsenal 1
Crystal Palace 1 - Watford 0
Everton 4 - Hull City 0
Stoke 1 - Chelsea 2
Sunderland 0 - Burnley 0
West Ham 2 - Leicester 3
Bournemouth 2 - Swansea 0
- Domingo
Middlesbrough 1 - Manchester United 3
Tottenham 2 - Southampton 1
Manchester City 1 - Liverpool 1
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Chelsea 28 22 3 3 59 21 69
.2. Tottenham 28 17 8 3 55 21 59
.3. Manchester City 28 17 6 5 54 30 57
.4. Liverpool 29 16 8 5 61 36 56
.5. Manchester Utd 27 14 10 3 42 23 52
.6. Arsenal 27 15 5 7 56 34 50
.7. Everton 29 14 8 7 51 30 50
.8. West Bromwich 29 12 7 10 39 38 43
.9. Stoke 29 9 9 11 33 42 36
10. Southampton 27 9 6 12 33 36 33
11. Bournemouth 29 9 6 14 42 54 33
12. West Ham 29 9 6 14 40 52 33
13. Burnley 29 9 5 15 31 42 32
14. Watford 28 8 7 13 33 48 31
15. Leicester 28 8 6 14 33 47 30
16. Crystal Palace 28 8 4 16 36 46 28
17. Swansea 29 8 3 18 36 63 27
18. Hull City 29 6 6 17 26 58 24
19. Middlesbrough 28 4 10 14 20 41 22
20. Sunderland 28 5 5 18 24 50 20
-- Jornada 30 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 1 de abril: Liverpool-Everton (12:30 GMT),Burnley-Tottenham Hotspur (15:00 GMT), Chelsea-Crystal Palace (15:00GMT), Hull City-West Ham United (15:00 GMT), Leicester City-StokeCity (15:00 GMT), Manchester United-West Bromwich Albion (15:00GMT), Watford-Sunderland (15:00 GMT) y Southampton-Bournemouth(17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 2 de abril: Swansea City-Middlesbrough (13:30 GMT) yArsenal-Manchester City (16:00 GMT).