Resultados y clasificación de la vigésima novena jornada

19/03/2017 - 19:30

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la vigésima novenajornada.

-- Resultados de la 29ª jornada:

- Sábado

West Bromwich 3 - Arsenal 1

Crystal Palace 1 - Watford 0

Everton 4 - Hull City 0

Stoke 1 - Chelsea 2

Sunderland 0 - Burnley 0

West Ham 2 - Leicester 3

Bournemouth 2 - Swansea 0

- Domingo

Middlesbrough 1 - Manchester United 3

Tottenham 2 - Southampton 1

Manchester City 1 - Liverpool 1

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Chelsea 28 22 3 3 59 21 69

.2. Tottenham 28 17 8 3 55 21 59

.3. Manchester City 28 17 6 5 54 30 57

.4. Liverpool 29 16 8 5 61 36 56

.5. Manchester Utd 27 14 10 3 42 23 52

.6. Arsenal 27 15 5 7 56 34 50

.7. Everton 29 14 8 7 51 30 50

.8. West Bromwich 29 12 7 10 39 38 43

.9. Stoke 29 9 9 11 33 42 36

10. Southampton 27 9 6 12 33 36 33

11. Bournemouth 29 9 6 14 42 54 33

12. West Ham 29 9 6 14 40 52 33

13. Burnley 29 9 5 15 31 42 32

14. Watford 28 8 7 13 33 48 31

15. Leicester 28 8 6 14 33 47 30

16. Crystal Palace 28 8 4 16 36 46 28

17. Swansea 29 8 3 18 36 63 27

18. Hull City 29 6 6 17 26 58 24

19. Middlesbrough 28 4 10 14 20 41 22

20. Sunderland 28 5 5 18 24 50 20

-- Jornada 30 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 1 de abril: Liverpool-Everton (12:30 GMT),Burnley-Tottenham Hotspur (15:00 GMT), Chelsea-Crystal Palace (15:00GMT), Hull City-West Ham United (15:00 GMT), Leicester City-StokeCity (15:00 GMT), Manchester United-West Bromwich Albion (15:00GMT), Watford-Sunderland (15:00 GMT) y Southampton-Bournemouth(17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 2 de abril: Swansea City-Middlesbrough (13:30 GMT) yArsenal-Manchester City (16:00 GMT).

