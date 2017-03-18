Escuche ahora

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Resultados de la 29ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

18/03/2017 - 18:20

Londres, 18 mar (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 29.

-- Resultados de la 29ª jornada:

- Sábado

West Brom 3 - Arsenal 1

Crystal Palace 1 - Watford 0

Everton 4 - Hull City 0

Stoke 1 - Chelsea 2

Sunderland 0 - Burnley 0

West Ham 2 - Leicester 3

Bournemouth . - Swansea .(17:30 GMT)

- Domingo

Middlesbrough . - Manchester Utd .(12:00 GMT)

Tottenham . - Southampton .(14:15 GMT)

Manchester City . - Liverpool .(16:30 GMT)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Chelsea 28 22 3 3 59 21 69

.2. Tottenham 27 16 8 3 53 20 56

.3. Manchester City 27 17 5 5 53 29 55

.4. Liverpool 28 16 7 5 60 35 55

.5. Arsenal 27 15 5 7 56 34 50

.6. Everton 29 14 8 7 51 30 50

.7. Manchester Utd 26 13 10 3 39 22 49

.8. West Bromwich 29 12 7 10 39 38 43

.9. Stoke 29 9 9 11 33 42 36

10. Southampton 26 9 6 11 32 34 33

11. West Ham 29 9 6 14 40 52 33

12. Burnley 29 9 5 15 31 42 32

13. Watford 28 8 7 13 33 48 31

14. Bournemouth 28 8 6 14 40 54 30

15. Leicester 28 8 6 14 33 47 30

16. Crystal Palace 28 8 4 16 36 46 28

17. Swansea 28 8 3 17 36 61 27

18. Hull City 29 6 6 17 26 58 24

19. Middlesbrough 27 4 10 13 19 30 22

20. Sunderland 28 5 5 18 24 50 20

-- Jornada 30 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 1 de abril: Liverpool-Everton (12:30 GMT),Burnley-Tottenham Hotspur (15:00 GMT), Chelsea-Crystal Palace (15:00GMT), Hull City-West Ham United (15:00 GMT), Leicester City-StokeCity (15:00 GMT), Manchester United-West Bromwich Albion (15:00GMT), Watford-Sunderland (15:00 GMT) y Southampton-Bournemouth(17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 2 de abril: Swansea City-Middlesbrough (13:30 GMT) yArsenal-Manchester City (16:00 GMT).

