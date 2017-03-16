[Fotos] La nueva tendencia en vestidos de baño

Síganos en:
Caracol Radio
17 MAR 2017 - 00:17
CET
After all these featured posts on all these website, we sold out very fast of most of our stock, but we're working on restocking everything! Meeting with my factory tomorrow and will post an update on estimated time for the production to be done! Thanks to everyone for your patience😘 photo by @yorkinabox of beautiful @maidofmight ❤️ Una publicación compartida de ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✨ꂅnchanted ℬikinis✨ (@enchanted_bikinis) el 16 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 2:27 PDT
After all these featured posts on all these website, we sold out very fast of most of our stock, but we're working on restocking everything! Meeting with my factory tomorrow and will post an update on estimated time for the production to be done! Thanks to everyone for your patience😘 photo by @yorkinabox of beautiful @maidofmight ❤️
Los vestidos están confeccionados para cualquier mujer que desee usarlos.
Another happy customer in her Candy Apple bikini @djfunktitz !! She's lovely!! ❤️ Una publicación compartida de ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✨ꂅnchanted ℬikinis✨ (@enchanted_bikinis) el 13 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 2:12 PDT
Another happy customer in her Candy Apple bikini @djfunktitz !! She's lovely!! ❤️
Estos diseños están inspirados en las princesas de Disney, podrá elegir si quiere lucir como Cenicienta, Ariel, Aurora, etc.
Here is a close up of our Arabian nights bikini! We're making it at the same time as our Romantic bikini, so preorder now to save your size since we sell out quick! Una publicación compartida de ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✨ꂅnchanted ℬikinis✨ (@enchanted_bikinis) el 7 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 10:17 PST
Here is a close up of our Arabian nights bikini! We're making it at the same time as our Romantic bikini, so preorder now to save your size since we sell out quick!
Fueron creados para que la mujer exprese la princesa que lleva en su interior.
Beautiful picture by @nerdypictures and beautiful model @hendoart in our Golden rivers bikini, which is in stock! Go to our website to order it! Una publicación compartida de ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✨ꂅnchanted ℬikinis✨ (@enchanted_bikinis) el 3 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 12:39 PST
Beautiful picture by @nerdypictures and beautiful model @hendoart in our Golden rivers bikini, which is in stock! Go to our website to order it!
Sin importar el tipo de cuerpo que la mujer tenga, son ideales para lucir en la playa.
Since hot topic also released a snow white inspired bikini after we did, I wanted to get your input on this style as well, A is our bikini (which has a red bow in the back and also comes in high waist), and B is Hot topic's. Which one do you prefer and why? Una publicación compartida de ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✨ꂅnchanted ℬikinis✨ (@enchanted_bikinis) el 21 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 2:53 PST
Since hot topic also released a snow white inspired bikini after we did, I wanted to get your input on this style as well, A is our bikini (which has a red bow in the back and also comes in high waist), and B is Hot topic's. Which one do you prefer and why?
¿Cual te atreverías a usar?
Repost from our cutest customer @hawaiipintrader in her Golden rivers bikini! Isn't she so cute?😍 Una publicación compartida de ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✨ꂅnchanted ℬikinis✨ (@enchanted_bikinis) el 17 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 2:00 PST
Repost from our cutest customer @hawaiipintrader in her Golden rivers bikini! Isn't she so cute?😍
A or B? With the #beautyandthebeast movie coming out soon, and the new #hottopic disney-inspired swimsuit line that just came out, I was wondering what did you guys think about it. Our bikini is A (comes in high waist too), Hot topic's bikini is B. Which one do you like the most? Una publicación compartida de ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✨ꂅnchanted ℬikinis✨ (@enchanted_bikinis) el 10 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 3:14 PST
A or B? With the #beautyandthebeast movie coming out soon, and the new #hottopic disney-inspired swimsuit line that just came out, I was wondering what did you guys think about it. Our bikini is A (comes in high waist too), Hot topic's bikini is B. Which one do you like the most?
Repost from @dappergeeknews So tell me which bikini is your favorite?? Una publicación compartida de ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✨ꂅnchanted ℬikinis✨ (@enchanted_bikinis) el 8 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 12:54 PST
Repost from @dappergeeknews So tell me which bikini is your favorite??
Repost from the wonderful @princessperplexity wearing our Cinderella inspired bikini! Looking forward to release many new styles this year! 😍💖🌟👑 Una publicación compartida de ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✨ꂅnchanted ℬikinis✨ (@enchanted_bikinis) el 21 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 4:10 PST
Repost from the wonderful @princessperplexity wearing our Cinderella inspired bikini! Looking forward to release many new styles this year! 😍💖🌟👑
