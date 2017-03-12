Escuche ahora

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Resultados y clasificación de la vigésima octava jornada

12/03/2017 - 18:56

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 28.

Londres, 12 mar (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 28.

-- Resultados de la 28ª jornada:

- Miércoles

Manchester City 0 - Stoke 0

- Sábado

Bournemouth 3 - West Ham 2

Everton 3 - West Bromwich 0

Hull City 2 - Swansea 1

Crystal Palace - Tottenham (aplazado por la FA Cup)

Middlesbrough - Sunderland (aplazado por la FA Cup)

Arsenal - Leicester (aplazado por la FA Cup)

- Domingo

Liverpool 2 - Burnley 1

Southampton - Manchester Utd (aplazado por la FA Cup)

- Lunes

Chelsea - Watford (aplazado por la FA Cup)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Chelsea 27 21 3 3 57 20 66

.2. Tottenham 27 16 8 3 53 20 56

.3. Manchester City 27 17 5 5 53 29 55

.4. Liverpool 28 16 7 5 60 35 55

.5. Arsenal 26 15 5 6 55 31 50

.6. Manchester Utd 26 13 10 3 39 22 49

.7. Everton 28 13 8 7 47 30 47

.8. West Bromwich 28 11 7 10 36 37 40

.9. Stoke 28 9 9 10 32 40 36

10. Southampton 26 9 6 11 32 34 33

11. West Ham 28 9 6 13 38 49 33

12. Burnley 28 9 4 15 31 42 31

13. Watford 27 8 7 12 33 47 31

14. Bournemouth 28 8 6 14 40 54 30

15. Leicester 27 7 6 14 30 45 27

16. Swansea 28 8 3 17 36 61 27

17. Crystal Palace 27 7 4 16 35 46 25

18. Hull City 28 6 6 16 26 54 24

19. Middlesbrough 27 4 10 13 19 30 22

20. Sunderland 27 5 4 18 24 50 19

-- Jornada 29 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 18 de marzo: West Bromwich Albion-Arsenal (12:30 GMT),Crystal Palace-Watford (15:00 GMT), Everton-Hull City (15:00 GMT),Stoke-Chelsea (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-Burnley (15:00 GMT), WestHam-Leicester (15:00 GMT) y Bournemouth-Swansea (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 19 de marzo: Middlesbrough-Manchester United (12:00GMT), Tottenham Hotspur-Southampton (14:15 GMT) y ManchesterCity-Liverpool (16:30 GMT).

