Resultados de la 28ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 11 mar (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 28.
-- Resultados de la 28ª jornada:
- Miércoles
Manchester City 0 - Stoke 0
- Sábado
Bournemouth 3 - West Ham 2
Everton 3 - West Bromwich 0
Hull City 2 - Swansea 1
Crystal Palace . - Tottenham .(aplazado por la FA Cup)
Middlesbrough . - Sunderland .(aplazado por la FA Cup)
Arsenal . - Leicester .(aplazado por la FA Cup)
- Domingo
Liverpool . - Burnley .(16:00 GMT)
Southampton . - Manchester Utd .(aplazado por la FA Cup)
- Lunes
Chelsea . - Watford .(aplazado por la FA Cup)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Chelsea 27 21 3 3 57 20 66
.2. Tottenham 27 16 8 3 53 20 56
.3. Manchester City 27 17 5 5 53 29 55
.4. Liverpool 27 15 7 5 58 34 52
.5. Arsenal 26 15 5 6 55 31 50
.6. Manchester Utd 26 13 10 3 39 22 49
.7. Everton 28 13 8 7 47 30 47
.8. West Bromwich 28 11 7 10 36 37 40
.9. Stoke 28 9 9 10 32 40 36
10. Southampton 26 9 6 11 32 34 33
11. West Ham 28 9 6 13 38 49 33
12. Burnley 27 9 4 14 30 40 31
13. Watford 27 8 7 12 33 47 31
14. Bournemouth 28 8 6 14 40 54 30
15. Leicester 27 7 6 14 30 45 27
16. Swansea 28 8 3 17 36 61 27
17. Crystal Palace 27 7 4 16 35 46 25
18. Hull City 28 6 6 16 26 54 24
19. Middlesbrough 27 4 10 13 19 30 22
20. Sunderland 27 5 4 18 24 50 19
-- Jornada 29 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 18 de marzo: West Bromwich Albion-Arsenal (12:30 GMT),Crystal Palace-Watford (15:00 GMT), Everton-Hull City (15:00 GMT),Stoke-Chelsea (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-Burnley (15:00 GMT), WestHam-Leicester (15:00 GMT) y Bournemouth-Swansea (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 19 de marzo: Middlesbrough-Manchester United (12:00GMT), Tottenham Hotspur-Southampton (14:15 GMT) y ManchesterCity-Liverpool (16:30 GMT).