Escuche ahora

Café Caracol

Rafael Villegas

Síganos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Resultados de la 28ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

11/03/2017 - 18:27

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 28.

Londres, 11 mar (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 28.

-- Resultados de la 28ª jornada:

- Miércoles

Manchester City 0 - Stoke 0

- Sábado

Bournemouth 3 - West Ham 2

Everton 3 - West Bromwich 0

Hull City 2 - Swansea 1

Crystal Palace . - Tottenham .(aplazado por la FA Cup)

Middlesbrough . - Sunderland .(aplazado por la FA Cup)

Arsenal . - Leicester .(aplazado por la FA Cup)

- Domingo

Liverpool . - Burnley .(16:00 GMT)

Southampton . - Manchester Utd .(aplazado por la FA Cup)

- Lunes

Chelsea . - Watford .(aplazado por la FA Cup)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Chelsea 27 21 3 3 57 20 66

.2. Tottenham 27 16 8 3 53 20 56

.3. Manchester City 27 17 5 5 53 29 55

.4. Liverpool 27 15 7 5 58 34 52

.5. Arsenal 26 15 5 6 55 31 50

.6. Manchester Utd 26 13 10 3 39 22 49

.7. Everton 28 13 8 7 47 30 47

.8. West Bromwich 28 11 7 10 36 37 40

.9. Stoke 28 9 9 10 32 40 36

10. Southampton 26 9 6 11 32 34 33

11. West Ham 28 9 6 13 38 49 33

12. Burnley 27 9 4 14 30 40 31

13. Watford 27 8 7 12 33 47 31

14. Bournemouth 28 8 6 14 40 54 30

15. Leicester 27 7 6 14 30 45 27

16. Swansea 28 8 3 17 36 61 27

17. Crystal Palace 27 7 4 16 35 46 25

18. Hull City 28 6 6 16 26 54 24

19. Middlesbrough 27 4 10 13 19 30 22

20. Sunderland 27 5 4 18 24 50 19

-- Jornada 29 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 18 de marzo: West Bromwich Albion-Arsenal (12:30 GMT),Crystal Palace-Watford (15:00 GMT), Everton-Hull City (15:00 GMT),Stoke-Chelsea (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-Burnley (15:00 GMT), WestHam-Leicester (15:00 GMT) y Bournemouth-Swansea (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 19 de marzo: Middlesbrough-Manchester United (12:00GMT), Tottenham Hotspur-Southampton (14:15 GMT) y ManchesterCity-Liverpool (16:30 GMT).

Últimas noticias

Inglaterra tumba a Escocia en Twickenham y revalida el Seis Naciones

Sampaoli: "Con este rendimiento nos va a costar mucho pasar en 'Champions'"

El Newcastle cae en casa ante el Fulham pero conserva el liderato

Victorias de Burnell y Muller en Abu Dabi

Contador: Dudé si ir a por la etapa o la general

Secciones

Ciudades

Programas

Redes Sociales

Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar