Hija de Michael Jackson firma con la agencia más prestigiosa de moda

Paris Jackson ya había mostrado sus dotes para el modelaje cuando fue fotografiada para la portada de la revista The Rolling Stones. Sin embargo, la joven de 18 años empieza a incursionar en este mundo con el pie derecho, pues ya fue fichada por la agencia de moda más prestigiosa, IMG Models.
Esta empresa representa a supermodelos de talla internacional como Alessandra Ambrosio, Karlie Kloss y las hermanas Bella y Gigi Hadid.
Por lo pronto, Jackson posó para CR Fashion Book bajo el lente del fotógrafo Mario Sorrenti