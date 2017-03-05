Escuche ahora

Hija de Michael Jackson firma con la agencia más prestigiosa de moda

Paris Jackson es la única hija mujer del fallecido Rey del pop.

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson / Getty Images

05/03/2017 - 18:56

Paris Jackson ya había mostrado sus dotes para el modelaje cuando fue fotografiada para la portada de la revista The Rolling Stones. Sin embargo, la joven de 18 años empieza a incursionar en este mundo con el pie derecho, pues ya fue fichada por la agencia de moda más prestigiosa, IMG Models

Esta empresa representa a supermodelos de talla internacional como Alessandra Ambrosio, Karlie Kloss y las hermanas Bella y Gigi Hadid.

Por lo pronto, Jackson posó para CR Fashion Book bajo el lente del fotógrafo Mario Sorrenti  

