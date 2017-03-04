Resultados de la 27ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésima séptima jornada.
Londres, 4 mar (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésima séptima jornada.
-- Resultados de la 27ª jornada:
- Sábado
Manchester Utd 1 - Bournemouth 1
Leicester 3 - Hull City 1
Stoke 2 - Middlesbrough 0
Swansea 3 - Burnley 2
Watford 3 - Southampton 4
West Bromwich 0 - Crystal Palace 2
Liverpool . - Arsenal .(17:30 GMT)
- Domingo
Tottenham . - Everton .(13:30 GMT)
Sunderland . - Manchester City .(16:00 GMT)
- Lunes
West Ham . - Chelsea .(20:00 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Chelsea 26 20 3 3 55 19 63
.2. Tottenham 26 15 8 3 50 18 53
.3. Manchester City 25 16 4 5 51 29 52
.4. Arsenal 25 15 5 5 54 28 50
.5. Liverpool 26 14 7 5 55 33 49
.6. Manchester Utd 26 13 10 3 39 22 49
.7. Everton 26 12 8 6 42 27 44
.8. West Bromwich 27 11 7 9 36 34 40
.9. Stoke 27 9 8 10 32 40 35
10. Southampton 26 9 6 11 32 34 33
11. West Ham 26 9 6 11 35 44 33
12. Burnley 27 9 4 14 30 40 31
13. Watford 27 8 7 12 33 47 31
14. Bournemouth 27 7 6 14 37 52 27
15. Leicester 27 7 6 14 30 45 27
16. Swansea 27 8 3 16 35 59 27
17. Crystal Palace 27 7 4 16 35 46 25
18. Middlesbrough 27 4 10 13 19 30 22
19. Hull City 27 5 6 16 24 53 21
20. Sunderland 26 5 4 17 24 48 19
-- Jornada 28 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 11 de marzo: Bournemouth-West Ham (15:00 GMT),Everton-West Bromwich (15:00 GMT) y Hull City-Swansea (15:00 GMT).Crystal Palace-Tottenham, Middlesbrough-Sunderland yArsenal-Leicester (aplazados por la FA Cup).
- Domingo 12 de marzo: Liverpool-Burnley (16:00 GMT).Southampton-Manchester United (aplazado por la FA Cup).
- Lunes 13 de marzo: Chelsea-Watford (aplazado por la FA Cup).