Resultados de la 26ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 25 feb (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésima sexta jornada.
-- Resultados de la 26ª jornada:
- Sábado
Chelsea 3 - Swansea 1
Crystal Palace 1 - Middlesbrough 0
Everton 2 - Sunderland 0
Hull City 1 - Burnley 1
West Bromwich 2 - Bournemouth 1
Watford . - West Ham .(17:30 GMT)
Southampton . - Tottenham Hotspur .(aplazado)
- Domingo
Tottenham . - Stoke .(13:30 GMT)
Manchester City . - Manchester United .(aplazado)
- Lunes
Leicester . - Liverpool .(20:00 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Chelsea 26 20 3 3 55 19 63
.2. Manchester City 25 16 4 5 51 29 52
.3. Tottenham 25 14 8 3 46 18 50
.3. Arsenal 25 15 5 5 54 28 50
.4. Liverpool 25 14 7 4 54 30 46
.6. Manchester Utd 25 13 9 3 38 21 48
.7. Everton 26 12 8 6 42 27 44
.8. West Bromwich 26 11 7 8 36 32 40
.9. Stoke 25 8 8 9 30 36 32
10. West Ham 25 9 5 11 34 43 32
11. Burnley 26 9 4 13 28 37 31
12. Southampton 25 8 6 11 28 31 30
13. Watford 25 8 6 11 29 42 30
14. Bournemouth 26 7 5 14 36 51 26
15. Swansea 26 7 3 16 32 57 24
16. Middlesbrough 26 4 10 12 19 28 22
17. Crystal Palace 26 6 4 16 33 46 22
18. Leicester 25 5 6 14 24 43 21
19. Hull City 26 5 6 15 23 50 21
20. Sunderland 26 5 4 17 24 48 19
-- Jornada 27 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 4 de marzo: Manchester United-Bournemouth (12:30 GMT),Leicester-Hull City (15:00 GMT), Stoke-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT),Swansea-Burnley (15:00 GMT), Watford-Southampton (15:00 GMT), WestBromwich-Crystal Palace (15:00 GMT) y Liverpool-Arsenal (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 5 de marzo: Tottenham Hotspur-Everton (13:30 GMT) ySunderland-Manchester City (16:00 GMT).
- Lunes 6 de marzo: West Ham-Chelsea (20:00 GMT).