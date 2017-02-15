[Fotos] La doble de Taylor Swift que lo dejará sorprendido por su gran parecido con la artista

Diana Montoya
15 FEB 2017 - 18:21
CET
🎶and we thrive in the most wretched of times🎶 @veilofmayaofficial is one of favorite bands! What are yours? I'm always looking for new music especially to add to my twitch playlist. Una publicación compartida de April (@april_gloria) el 9 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 1:41 PST
April Gloria es una joven estadounidense que arrasa con Instagram gracias al gran parecido que tiene con la intérprete de ‘Shake it’.
Grey sweater for this grey icy weather we're supposed to get this weekend. And red lips because red lips💄💄💄 #everythingisgrey Una publicación compartida de April (@april_gloria) el 12 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 5:35 PST
Gloria es una diseñadora de disfraces, modelo y cocinera amateur de Kansas, Estados Unidos.
Christmas Eve outfit! 🎄 skirt/top/necklace from forever 21. Shoes from target and cat ear purse from Modcloth Una publicación compartida de April (@april_gloria) el 24 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 9:47 PST
Pero el parecido con la cantante de música country no es tan natural, pues la joven trabaja fuertemente para lograrlo.
Red lips and rosy cheeks 🎶 Since I went all out makeup wise (considering it was a shoot and all), here's what I put on my face. They are all among my holy grail products: - @smashboxcosmetics primer water and pore filling primer - @katvondbeauty high voltage eye primer - @revlon colorstay foundation applied w beauty blender. Shade 180 - @itcosmetics brightening concealer in medium under eyes and on spots - @urbandecaycosmetics naked skin concealer under eyes - @anastasiabeverlyhills brow wiz in taupe - @wetnwildbeauty contour palette - @espionage_cosmetics shadow in Sakura as blush - @beccacosmetics highlight in moonstone - @espionage_cosmetics shadows on eyes in Karei, Sudden But Inevitable, and Vault Hunter - @katvondbeauty tattoo liner pen - @eyelure_lashes number 126 lashes cut in half - @maccosmetics lip liner in cherry - @urbandecaycosmetics lipstick in Bad Blood #aprilgloriacosplay #april #makeup #redlips #redlipclassic #badblood #christmas #fairylights #christmaslights #christmastree #espionagecosmetics #nerdmakeupambassador #nerdmakeupec #fornerdsbynerds Una publicación compartida de April (@april_gloria) el 12 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 6:05 PST
Es tanto el parecido que algunas personas le piden autógrafos y fotos cuando la ven en la calle.
#tbt to the end of last summer when the sunflowers were in bloom🌻🌻🌻 #Kansas #sunflowers #summer #sunflowerstate Una publicación compartida de April (@april_gloria) el 10 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 1:34 PST
Poking around on Kauai! #Hawaii #Kauai @adorkablenews #urbanmermaid #adorkableapparel #mermaidcroptop #oceanmermaid Una publicación compartida de April (@april_gloria) el 31 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 6:51 PDT
Going out to dinner! Romper and shoes from Target! #whowhatwear @whowhatwear #aprilgloria #maui #hawaii Una publicación compartida de April (@april_gloria) el 28 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 8:30 PDT
I've been playing around with some of @espionage_cosmetics eye shadow pigments and I have to say the black shade Vault Hunter is awesome. Very pigmented and blends nicely. I love a smoky cat eye so this shade was perfect for the outer corners. I'm a messy person though so there was a little bit of cleanup on the counter top LOL😎 I'm also wearing Epic on the lid and Quest Reward on the crease. I'm excited to try some of the crazy bright colors! #espionagecosmetics #nerdmakeupambassador #nerdmakeupEC #fornerdsbynerds #awesomeisacolor Una publicación compartida de April (@april_gloria) el 22 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 1:26 PDT
