Resultados de la 25ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésima quinta jornada.
Londres, 11 feb (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésima quinta jornada.
-- Resultados de la 25ª jornada:
- Sábado
Arsenal 2 - Hull City 0
Manchester Utd 2 - Watford 0
Middlesbrough 0 - Everton 0
Stoke 1 - Crystal Palace 0
Sunderland 0 - Southampton 4
West Ham 2 - West Bromwich 2
Liverpool . - Tottenham Hotspur .(17:30 GMT)
- Domingo
Burnley . - Chelsea .(13:30 GMT)
Swanea . - Leicester .(16:00 GMT)
- Lunes
Bournemouth . - Manchester City .(20:00 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 59
.2. Tottenham 24 14 8 2 46 16 50
.3. Arsenal 25 15 5 5 54 28 50
.4. Manchester City 24 15 4 5 48 29 49
.5. Manchester Utd 25 13 9 3 38 21 48
.6. Liverpool 24 13 7 4 52 30 46
.7. Everton 25 11 8 6 40 27 41
.8. West Bromwich 25 10 7 8 34 31 37
.9. Stoke 25 8 8 9 30 36 32
10. West Ham 25 9 5 11 34 43 32
11. Southampton 25 8 6 11 28 31 30
12. Watford 25 8 6 11 29 42 30
13. Burnley 24 9 2 13 26 35 29
14. Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35 47 26
15. Middlesbrough 25 4 10 11 19 27 22
16. Leicester 24 5 6 13 24 41 21
17. Swansea 24 6 3 15 29 54 21
18. Hull City 25 5 5 15 22 49 20
19. Crystal Palace 25 5 4 16 32 46 19
20. Sunderland 25 5 4 16 24 46 19
-- Jornada 26 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 25 de febrero: Chelsea-Swansea (15:00 GMT), CrystalPalace-Middlebrough (15:00 GMT), Everton-Sunderland (15:00 GMT),Hull City-Burnley (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT)y Watford-West Ham (17:30 GMT). Southampton-Arsenal (aplazado por ladisputa de la final de la Copa de la Liga entre Manchester United ySouthampton).
- Domingo 26 de febrero: Tottenham Hotspur-Stoke (13:30 GMT),Manchester City-Manchester United (aplazado por la disputa de lafinal de la Copa de la Liga entre Manchester United y Southampton).