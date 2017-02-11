Escuche ahora

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Resultados de la 25ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

11/02/2017 - 18:12

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésima quinta jornada.

Londres, 11 feb (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésima quinta jornada.

-- Resultados de la 25ª jornada:

- Sábado

Arsenal 2 - Hull City 0

Manchester Utd 2 - Watford 0

Middlesbrough 0 - Everton 0

Stoke 1 - Crystal Palace 0

Sunderland 0 - Southampton 4

West Ham 2 - West Bromwich 2

Liverpool . - Tottenham Hotspur .(17:30 GMT)

- Domingo

Burnley . - Chelsea .(13:30 GMT)

Swanea . - Leicester .(16:00 GMT)

- Lunes

Bournemouth . - Manchester City .(20:00 GMT)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 59

.2. Tottenham 24 14 8 2 46 16 50

.3. Arsenal 25 15 5 5 54 28 50

.4. Manchester City 24 15 4 5 48 29 49

.5. Manchester Utd 25 13 9 3 38 21 48

.6. Liverpool 24 13 7 4 52 30 46

.7. Everton 25 11 8 6 40 27 41

.8. West Bromwich 25 10 7 8 34 31 37

.9. Stoke 25 8 8 9 30 36 32

10. West Ham 25 9 5 11 34 43 32

11. Southampton 25 8 6 11 28 31 30

12. Watford 25 8 6 11 29 42 30

13. Burnley 24 9 2 13 26 35 29

14. Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35 47 26

15. Middlesbrough 25 4 10 11 19 27 22

16. Leicester 24 5 6 13 24 41 21

17. Swansea 24 6 3 15 29 54 21

18. Hull City 25 5 5 15 22 49 20

19. Crystal Palace 25 5 4 16 32 46 19

20. Sunderland 25 5 4 16 24 46 19

-- Jornada 26 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 25 de febrero: Chelsea-Swansea (15:00 GMT), CrystalPalace-Middlebrough (15:00 GMT), Everton-Sunderland (15:00 GMT),Hull City-Burnley (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT)y Watford-West Ham (17:30 GMT). Southampton-Arsenal (aplazado por ladisputa de la final de la Copa de la Liga entre Manchester United ySouthampton).

- Domingo 26 de febrero: Tottenham Hotspur-Stoke (13:30 GMT),Manchester City-Manchester United (aplazado por la disputa de lafinal de la Copa de la Liga entre Manchester United y Southampton).

