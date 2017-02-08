[Fotos] Kaya Scodelario, el reemplazo de Keira Knightley en “Piratas del Caribe”

Darío Arizmendi
Síganos en:
Iván Mejía y César Augusto Londoño
Gustavo Gómez
Diana Calderón
Diego Rueda
Andrés López
Diana Montoya
Diana Uribe
Usa
y
para navegar por la
galería
Ajustar foto
Caracol Radio
8 FEB 2017 - 15:15
CET
My last TB from filming #pirates5 #deadmentellnotales - The lovely Brenton making me feel better after I busted my collarbone.. It's a shame the chick in the corner wasn't having as much fun! Una foto publicada por Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) el 4 de Mar de 2016 a la(s) 12:41 PST
My last TB from filming #pirates5 #deadmentellnotales - The lovely Brenton making me feel better after I busted my collarbone.. It's a shame the chick in the corner wasn't having as much fun!
Una foto publicada por Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) el 4 de Mar de 2016 a la(s) 12:41 PST
En la quinta entrega de la saga también estará Johnny Depp quien interpretará al capitán Jack Sparrow.
🙈 Una foto publicada por Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) el 16 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 3:13 PST
🙈
Una foto publicada por Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) el 16 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 3:13 PST
“La venganza de Salazar”, la quinta parte de “Piratas del Caribe” tendrá interpretaciones de Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom y Javier Bardem.
#TB 💩 Una foto publicada por Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) el 16 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 3:10 PST
#TB 💩
Una foto publicada por Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) el 16 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 3:10 PST
Kaya Scodelario es una actriz británica. Ha interpretado papeles en la serie de Skins y en la película The Maze Runner.
Ready to get back to business with the maze runner fam. Only a few months to go. 👽👽👽 #theresaliensinthisone #notreallybutthatwouldbecool Una foto publicada por Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) el 18 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 4:23 PDT
Ready to get back to business with the maze runner fam. Only a few months to go. 👽👽👽 #theresaliensinthisone #notreallybutthatwouldbecool
Una foto publicada por Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) el 18 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 4:23 PDT
#tb to Venice film festival 5 years ago.. Where I wore Topshop & the most amazing pair of @riverisland heels that I then lost the next day 😁 Una foto publicada por Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) el 10 de Sep de 2016 a la(s) 12:10 PDT
#tb to Venice film festival 5 years ago.. Where I wore Topshop & the most amazing pair of @riverisland heels that I then lost the next day 😁
Una foto publicada por Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) el 10 de Sep de 2016 a la(s) 12:10 PDT
Una foto publicada por Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) el 2 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 10:34 PDT
Una foto publicada por Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) el 2 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 10:34 PDT
I have the most wonderful friends in the world. Thank you @paige167h @hanshan_x @xleahx4 for throwing us an amazing surprise baby shower. We love you, and so will your future nephew!! 😊👶🏻 Una foto publicada por Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) el 22 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 6:47 PDT
I have the most wonderful friends in the world. Thank you @paige167h @hanshan_x @xleahx4 for throwing us an amazing surprise baby shower. We love you, and so will your future nephew!! 😊👶🏻
Una foto publicada por Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) el 22 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 6:47 PDT