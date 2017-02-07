[Fotos] Antes y después de joven británica tras superar trastorno alimenticio

Connie una joven británica, de 21 años, ha decidido contra su historia por medio de sus redes sociales, cómo salió de la anorexia, enfermedad que casi la lleva a la muerte.
Recovering from an eating disorder is the hardest thing I've ever had to do. Anorexia has taken over so much of my life. I've been struggling with it for nearly 10 years. There is 8 years between these photos and in that time I have restored weight and relapsed countless times. I have tormented myself mentally and physically. I told myself I was useless, ugly, horrible and unworthy of a good life. I have hated my body. I've starved it, I've hurt it and I've left unmeasurable damage. But not anymore. I will not bully myself anymore. I do still get those urges. The urge to be thinner, to punish myself. But I know that if I give in I would lose so much more than weight. I would lose my friends, my boyfriend, my love of art and photography, my desire to be alive and most of all I would lose myself. But I have come so far in the time between these pictures. I have learnt so much about myself and I've grown into a woman I am proud to be. I have finally realised that I am worthy. It doesn't matter what I look like or what the number on the scale says. It only matters that I grab my life and I enjoy it. Have fun with my friends, love uni, love my boyfriend. BE HAPPY! 'Bullying takes many forms- sometimes you have to protect you from yourself. Love yourself. Your worth it!' ♥️♥️♥️
Durante 10 años Connie padeció de desorden alimenticio y ahora que logró salir de la enfermada, quiere animar a las personas que también padecen de esto para que quieran y valoren su cuerpo.
Recovery isn't a choice you make just once, it's a choice you have to keep making every second of every day. Recovery means going through hell, fighting against your own thoughts and the things you most believe in, forcing yourself to keep going even when you feel like your breaking inside. Recovery is hard for everyone, it feels impossible, but if you Really want to recover and you believe that it's possible you 👏🏻CAN👏🏻 do it!!! For years I didn't want to recover, anorexia was too safe, it was a way for me to cope with and numb the pain of my life. I was stuck, I couldn't see a way out. But in numbing the pain I was also numbing the joy. You need to find the motivation to keep going! I know it's hard, at the beginning I didn't want to recover for myself so I kept going for my boyfriend. If you can't fight for yourself fight for someone you love! I'm not fully recovered yet but I'm fighting every day. You need to give it time, don't get frustrated that it's taking to long or your not 'better enough' just keep going every day. Challenge the things your terrified of. Find a reason or reasons to get better, I promise there are millions! Talk to someone about the reasons behind your ed and the things that your struggling with. Always have people around you to support you!!! We ALL DESERVE RECOVERY!! And we CAN DO IT💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻
👊🏻STOP GLAMORISING EATING DISORDERS👊🏻 Eating disorders are not a choice and they don't have a 'look' You don't have to be thin or beautiful to be suffering! Your struggle is valid 👏🏻NO👏🏻MATTER👏🏻WHAT👏🏻WEIGHT👏🏻YOU👏🏻ARE👏🏻 and no matter what you look like!!! The picture in the left was taken over 8 years ago. I was so consumed by body dysmorphia and self hatred I would cover myself up as much as possible. I would wear my parents big jumpers and coats to hide from myself. And this was only when my parents could tear me away from my permanently dark bedroom. I knew I looked absolutely ridiculous but I didn't care.. as long as I couldn't see myself. I hid from myself for over a year. I hid myself so well that nobody knew how ill I was until I was rushed into hospital. I want to tell you this because it highlights the mental state I was in, how broken and alone I was at 13. And I want you to see this picture because I think it's so important to realise that eating disorders are NOT glamorous in any way! And they do not have a look!!!! The picture on the right was taken today, I'm enjoying my life, learning to love my body and the world around me! I have been struggling for such a long time and I have fallen and dragged myself up so many times. Recovery is hard and there are so many stumbles along the road. But If your feeling like giving up, please don't because it IS POSSIBLE!! You are worthy! You deserve help! If you feel like your not ill enough, you are! You are strong enough and YOU CAN DO THIS!!!
En una de las publicaciones la británica dice “Si usted ha sido rechazado debido a su peso, color de piel o género, ¡lucha como el infierno!”.
Ok so this post terrifies me but I've really been wondering how I made it out of this alive. Because really the odds where all against me. I've come so far in such a short time but I've still got a long way to go! The picture on the left was taken January this year. I was in a hospital bed, confined to a wheelchair, with a tube providing my nutrients and fluids. But I wasn't ok with this, I didn't believe I needed it. I was so ill but just couldn't see it. I would lock myself in the bathroom to exercise of get rid of the little nutrients I was getting. I would pull my tube out and sabotage my feed in any way I could. I would do ANYTHING to be smaller. This ended in a section and a long inpatient stay, I'd lost the will to live. I DON'T tell you about this to leave you shocked. And I definitely am not saying that you have to look like the picture on the left or go through ANY of these things for your struggles to be valid!!! You really don't! Your struggles are valid and important NO MATTER WHAT SIZE YOU ARE!!!! And no matter what your going through! Eating disorders are horrible and life destroying. But I'm telling you about my journey hoping you'll take away one thing, that if I can get from the fragile broken girl who had completely given up to the girl you see today tummy love embracing the squidge and learning to love myself.... ANYONE CAN DO IT!!! Including you!! You can get through this hell. You can embrace your body! You can take control of your life! And if you can't see that right now, I sure can! You can rise above this and tackle your demons and I'll be here every step of the way!!!! Keep going my darlings! We can do this💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 #positivebeatsperfect
How did I recover??? This post is for the many people messaging me asking for help. People asking me how I did it. I honestly wish I could give you an easy quick fix answer. I wish more than anything I had a magic wand to help you all! Everybody's recovery is different and valid no matter how long it takes. Here's mine (the very short version!) I was in the depths of anorexia and depression in late June 2016 I couldn't deal with it. I tried everything. But none of it worked I was loosing hope but then I realised I was trying to recover for my idea of a healthy body, it just wasn't happening. I had to get better for ME!!! So finally after 10 years I did EVERYTHING!!! I talked until I had no more words. I cried until my head felt like it was going to split. I asked my boyfriend to stop me doing every behaviour I had learnt to rely on. He took away my blades, he went to the toilet with me to make sure I didn't purge, he held me while I screamed and cried. And eventually I managed to start doing these things on my own. I started a recovery Instagram and the support was amazing. I joined a group chat with some incredible girls. I went to therapy. I went to eating groups. I set myself challenges that terrified me. And so so slowly it got easier..... There will be at least 100x a day you want to give up but every time you don't you get stronger and your ed gets weaker! It is possible!!! You can do this I fully believe in you!!! Recovery is possible!! #positivebeatsperfect #selflovebootcamp
A lot of people have asking me how I did it. How I recovered so fast... the truth is, I didn't. An eating disorder is deceptive and horrible. It lures you in and makes you believe that you'd be nothing without it, you wouldn't survive without it. I used to believe my ed was my best friend but all it ever wanted to do was kill me. In the picture on the left I was 13 and had already been struggling for a long time. 💜 There are 8 years between these photos and in that time I have weight restored and relapsed countless times. I have tormented myself mentally and physically. I told myself I was horrible and unworthy of happiness. I have hated my body. I have starved it, I have hurt it, I have left unmeasurable damage. THIS IS NOT MY LIFE ANYMORE!! After 10 years I finally decided I loved my family and friends more than my illness. I decided that I wasn't to blame for everything that had happened. I decided that I deserved to be happy!!! So I finally let go... 💜 If your still struggling I am with you every step of the way. If you've been going through this for lifetimes and feel useless when you see others getting better, I completely understand. If you feel like your Ed is still taking care of you, I understand but I promise there are better things out there!!! If your not taken seriously because you don't fit into the typical anorexia box, your struggles are worthy and you deserve to be helped!!! If your turned away because of you weight, skin colour or gender, FIGHT LIKE HELL!! You deserve to be heard!!! 💜 I'm not telling you this for sympathy or to diminish anyone's struggles!! Everyone's struggles are valid!! But I want you to know that it is possible!! Yes I still have bad days. I still struggle but I'm stronger now and know that I deserve to be happy! Keep going, it's going to be the hardest thing you ever do but it's so worth it! Fight like hell and I'll be fighting with you!! #positivebeatsperfect