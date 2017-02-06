[Fotos] Myla Dalbesio, la primera modelo en romper estereotipos en reconocida marca de ropa interior

Iván Mejía y César A. Londoño
Darío Arizmendi
Iván Mejía y César Augusto Londoño
Gustavo Gómez
Diana Calderón
Diego Rueda
Andrés López
Diana Montoya
Diana Uribe
6 FEB 2017 - 18:28
THE BODY ISSUE ~ I don't know how or why but I guess this topic is inexplicably trending in relation to me once again, so I'm going to address it quickly. I am not plus size. I have never been plus size. Which is confusing, I understand, because for the first 8 years of my modeling career, that is the segment of the industry that I worked in and the board at my (former) agency that I was signed to. Why is that? Because 10 years ago, when I started modeling, no "straight size" board would sign anyone above a size 2-4 (and even size 4 was pushing it). Working under that label was the only way I could work. Luckily, things have changed in that regard. I am happily on the main board at @nextmodels, which does not distinguish any difference in size or shape of it's models, just represents them as they are, without labels. How things have shifted in the past decade! And what is even more glorious is the amount of successful models of all shapes and sizes that we see in major media now. Luckily for the people saying that I am "not plus size enough" to be working, they have amazing role models they can look up to that may represent someone closer to themselves. Girls like @theashleygraham, @taralynn, @palomija and @jojacalled inspire me constantly. But I also think it is important for women that are my size to see themselves represented. Let's not begrudge them (or me) for that. One of the reasons I post naked selfies is because I want other women to see that their own bodies are both normal and beautiful. I remember a scene in Martha, Marcy, May, Marlene, where Elizabeth Olsen took her clothes off, and I felt like I saw myself in her body, something that I rarely, if ever, saw represented in mainstream Hollywood. It made me feel good, almost like I was better understood. Can we all just work on understanding each other? Body shaming, whether it be too fat, too skinny, too athletic, etc. is unfair for all. We all want to be healthy, we all want to be beautiful, we all want to belong. I DESERVE TO BE REPRESENTED AND YOU DO TOO. We all do. And we all can be, if we start encouraging and supporting one another instead of picking each other apart 💖 #rantover #bodytalk Una foto publicada por MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) el 22 de Jun de 2016 a la(s) 8:46 PDT
Una foto publicada por MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) el 22 de Jun de 2016 a la(s) 8:46 PDT
Myla Dalbesio se dio a conocer por ser la primera modelo en romper los estereotipos y posar en ropa interior en Calvin Klein.
Ready for the beach! ✨💕🌊 wearing @primadonnalingerie #bestvacations #beachtime #hamptons #fourthofjuly Una foto publicada por MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) el 1 de Jul de 2016 a la(s) 9:48 PDT
Una foto publicada por MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) el 1 de Jul de 2016 a la(s) 9:48 PDT
A sus 30 años es una de las modelos de “talla grande” más solicitada por grande marcar.
And now a break from my regularly scheduled political griping to share with you the exciting news that I've been included as a rookie for this years issue of @si_swimsuit! This has been a goal of mine for a decade, and I am so proud to have gotten here. It feels strange to celebrate right now at this strange moment in world history, but I hope that this can be an example for other women to continue to stand strong in their convictions and not be afraid to use their voice. And for girls in the industry, I hope this is reassurance that you don't need to have 1 million followers to be noticed. You can still be judged by the quality of work you do and the person you are. Which, I think, is something to celebrate. 🎉🎉🎉 Thank you to everyone who has helped me over the years, I would never be here without you, and I am eternally grateful. 🔥🔥🔥 photo by my dude @wattsupphoto. THANK YOU to @mj_day @darciebaum @ja_neyney @srdalbesio @djdavies @natedoggfromiowa @taylorstepien @teachamantafish @the_bms @nextmodels @mothermodel @mpmegamiami @idaliasalsamendi @kylehagler @garydakin @jacks23 @adamkhughes @jonilaninyc @dlottmusic @uralucky1 💕😘✨ See you all at VIBES in Houston next month! #SISWIM2017 Una foto publicada por MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) el 31 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 9:19 PST
Una foto publicada por MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) el 31 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 9:19 PST
Luego que salió en Calvin Klein, Dalbesio, fue elegida por la revista Sports Illustrated en la edición Swimsuit Issue.
Traveling for Halloween, so here's a throwback as my substitute 🐰 self portrait for Playboy, March 2016. . . . . . #35mm #contaxt2 #selfportrait #playboy #bunny #editorial #missmarch #acehotel #fleurdumal #thisismycostume Una foto publicada por MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) el 30 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 12:53 PDT
Una foto publicada por MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) el 30 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 12:53 PDT
En varias oportunidades la modelo ha publicado en su cuenta de Instagram fotografías en las que aparece totalmente desnuda.
🌀🐬💦🍬for @primadonnalingerie . . . . . #brandambassador #primadonna #AW16 #lingerie #model #curves #loveyourbody #nightmoves Una foto publicada por MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) el 3 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 8:54 PDT
Una foto publicada por MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) el 3 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 8:54 PDT
El mensaje que la modelo quiere dar a las mujeres es “Esto pueda ser un ejemplo para que otras mujeres sigan manteniéndose firmes en sus convicciones y no tengan miedo de usar su voz”.
✨☔️😴 . . . . . . #trueandco #lingerie #model #curves #ootd Una foto publicada por MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) el 29 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 8:57 PST
Una foto publicada por MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) el 29 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 8:57 PST
“Y para las chicas de la industria, espero que esto les de seguridad de que no es necesario tener 1 millón de seguidores para darse a notar”.
Current vibes very in-line with our new @primadonnalingerie swim campaign (minus the #balibelly I am currently recovering from 😖) Una foto publicada por MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) el 25 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 4:05 PST
Una foto publicada por MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) el 25 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 4:05 PST
Sometimes you gotta take a break from fighting the man and actually go to work 🤗 on set w @primadonnalingerie today ✨#primadonnalingerie #brandambassador #odetocurves Una foto publicada por MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) el 30 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 5:35 PST
Una foto publicada por MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) el 30 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 5:35 PST
The time has come! Please vote for me and my 🍈🍈 (and my brain) for @si_swimsuit's Rookie of the Year! 😝 Link in bio! Thank you thank you thank you! ✨💕💖 #siswimsuit2017 #rookieoftheyear Una foto publicada por MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) el 3 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 2:56 PST
Una foto publicada por MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) el 3 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 2:56 PST
Hi! Here I am in a naked self-portrait! Do I have your attention? Great! If you are excited about the ACLU victory, consider donating to help them fund their fight, of which this is a very small part. I just set up my monthly donations, and now my heart feels happier. You can feel that way too 💕 Even if $5 is all you can afford, it makes a difference. https://action.aclu.org/secure/donate-to-aclu. Free time today? Head to the airport! There are protests everywhere and your presence and voice are valuable. Using them will also make you feel better, trust me ✨ photo from my self-portrait story for Playboy, March 2016 #35mm #film #studiomyla #aclu #goodkarma #NoBanNoWall Una foto publicada por MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) el 29 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 7:16 PST
Una foto publicada por MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) el 29 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 7:16 PST