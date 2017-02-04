Escuche ahora

Deportes

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA (Actualización)

Resultados de la 24ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

04/02/2017 - 20:34

Londres, 4 feb (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésima cuarta jornada.

-- Resultados de la 24ª jornada:

- Sábado

Chelsea 3 - Arsenal 1

Crystal Palace 0 - Sunderland 4

Everton 6 - Bournemouth 3

Hull City 2 - Liverpool 0

Southampton 1 - West Ham 3

Watford 2 - Burnley 1

West Bromwich 1 - Stoke 0

Tottenham 1 - Middlesbrough 0

- Domingo

Manchester City . - Swansea .(13:30 GMT)

Leicester . - Manchester United .(16:00 GMT)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 59

.2. Tottenham 24 14 8 2 46 16 50

.3. Arsenal 24 14 5 5 52 28 47

.4. Liverpool 24 13 7 4 52 30 46

.5. Manchester City 23 14 4 5 46 28 46

.6. Manchester Utd 23 11 9 3 33 21 42

.7. Everton 24 11 7 6 40 27 40

.8. West Bromwich 24 10 6 8 32 29 36

.9. West Ham 24 9 4 11 32 41 31

10. Watford 24 8 6 10 29 40 30

11. Stoke 24 7 8 9 29 36 29

12. Burnley 24 9 2 13 26 35 29

13. Southampton 24 7 6 11 24 31 27

14. Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35 47 26

15. Middlesbrough 24 4 9 11 19 27 21

16. Leicester 23 5 6 12 24 38 21

17. Swansea 23 6 3 14 28 52 21

18. Hull City 24 5 5 14 22 47 20

19. Crystal Palace 24 5 4 15 32 45 19

20. Sunderland 24 5 4 15 24 42 19

-- Jornada 25 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 11 de febrero: Arsenal-Hull City (12:30 GMT), ManchesterUnited-Watford (15:00 GMT), Middlesbrough-Everton (15:00 GMT), StokeCity-Crystal Palace (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-Southampton (15:00 GMT),West Ham-West Bromwich (15:00 GMT) y Liverpool-Tottenham Hotspur(17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 12 de febrero: Burnley-Chelsea (13:30 GMT) y SwanseaCity-Leicester (16:00 GMT).

