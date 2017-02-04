Resultados de la 24ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésima cuarta jornada.
Londres, 4 feb (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésima cuarta jornada.
-- Resultados de la 24ª jornada:
- Sábado
Chelsea 3 - Arsenal 1
Crystal Palace 0 - Sunderland 4
Everton 6 - Bournemouth 3
Hull City 2 - Liverpool 0
Southampton 1 - West Ham 3
Watford 2 - Burnley 1
West Bromwich 1 - Stoke 0
Tottenham . - Middlesbrough .(17:30 GMT)
- Domingo
Manchester City . - Swansea .(13:30 GMT)
Leicester . - Manchester United .(16:00 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 59
.2. Tottenham 23 13 8 2 45 16 47
.3. Arsenal 24 14 5 5 52 28 47
.4. Liverpool 24 13 7 4 52 30 46
.5. Manchester City 23 14 4 5 46 28 46
.6. Manchester Utd 23 11 9 3 33 21 42
.7. Everton 24 11 7 6 40 27 40
.8. West Bromwich 24 10 6 8 32 29 36
.9. West Ham 24 9 4 11 32 41 31
10. Watford 24 8 6 10 29 40 30
11. Stoke 24 7 8 9 29 36 29
12. Burnley 24 9 2 13 26 35 29
13. Southampton 24 7 6 11 24 31 27
14. Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35 47 26
15. Middlesbrough 23 4 9 10 19 26 21
16. Leicester 23 5 6 12 24 38 21
17. Swansea 23 6 3 14 28 52 21
18. Hull City 24 5 5 14 22 47 20
19. Crystal Palace 24 5 4 15 32 45 19
20. Sunderland 24 5 4 15 24 42 19
-- Jornada 25 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 11 de febrero: Arsenal-Hull City (12:30 GMT), ManchesterUnited-Watford (15:00 GMT), Middlesbrough-Everton (15:00 GMT), StokeCity-Crystal Palace (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-Southampton (15:00 GMT),West Ham-West Bromwich (15:00 GMT) y Liverpool-Tottenham Hotspur(17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 12 de febrero: Burnley-Chelsea (13:30 GMT) y SwanseaCity-Leicester (16:00 GMT).