¡Vin Diesel en Colombia!

El actor estadounidense Vin Diesel visitará Colombia para asistir al matrimonio de su gran amigo, el reguetonero Nicky Jam.
El matrimonio se llevará a cabo en Rio Negro, Antioquia, al que asistirán varios cantantes colombianos, entre ellos estará J Balvin quien será el padrino de boda de Nicky y su prometida Angélica.
La relación de estos dos famosos se fortaleció en la película XxX: regreso de Xander Cage.
Not because the first movie he ever did xXx is number one in the world... not because he is my brother or because he has a way of encouraging me to get on the mic... haha. Not even because Pauline loves to draw rainbows with him and calls him Uncle Nicky... But simply because the song is🔥🔥🔥🔥👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 El Ganador!!!