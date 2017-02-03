Escuche ahora

¡Vin Diesel en Colombia!

El actor estadounidense estará en el matrimonio del reguetonero Nicky Jam.

GETTY IMAGES

03/02/2017 - 16:16

El actor estadounidense Vin Diesel visitará Colombia para asistir al matrimonio de su gran amigo, el reguetonero Nicky Jam.

El matrimonio se llevará a cabo en Rio Negro, Antioquia, al que asistirán varios cantantes colombianos, entre ellos estará J Balvin quien será el padrino de boda de Nicky y su prometida Angélica.

La bella y el huevo kinder en los premios @latinamas

Una foto publicada por NICKY JAM (@nickyjampr) el

La relación de estos dos famosos se fortaleció en la película XxX: regreso de Xander Cage

