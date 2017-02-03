Lady Gaga prepara una presentación inolvidable para el Super Bowl

Darío Arizmendi
Iván Mejía y César Augusto Londoño
Gustavo Gómez
Diana Calderón
Diego Rueda
Andrés López
Diana Montoya
Diana Uribe
Caracol Radio
3 FEB 2017 - 14:02
Houston, you are beautiful. 🐝
La artista dice que la temática de su actuación será el espíritu de la igualdad en la gran final de la liga de fútbol americano.
Who says I can't get a tan in the rain 🌧
Lady Gaga lleva tres meses concentrada en los preparativos de su presentación en la Super Bowl que se llevará a cabo este domingo en el estadio NRG de Houston, Texas.
I've spent the last couple months beginning the story of JOANNE. I've loved every moment of singing Million Reasons in USA 🇺🇸 Paris and London. This song I wrote from my heart and I feel it in my gut when I sing it to you. Listening to one of the homeless boys spit some wicked poetry today @albertkennedytrust I was reminded of why I ever wanted to be an artist in the first place. Because I had something to say. I hope he continues his poetry and "you" continue yours. Because having something to say is the best "reason to stay"...even if there's a million reasons to make you wanna give up
La cantante a través de sus coreografías y música hablará sobre el concepto del espíritu de igualdad.
Singing 🎤 #MillionReasons #GagaOnXFactor #xfactor #Joanne #ladygaga gaga
También dijo que en su presentación no se verán elementos ofensivos ni incómodos para el público, debido a que en sus presentaciones siempre predominan.
Thank you to my friend, family, and collaborator for many years @nicolaformichetti for designing this major #Joanne custom outfit for my @xfactor performance! Styled by @brandonmaxwell @tomeerebout & @sandybottombabe1 !!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️🎤
Couple bruises from dance rehearsal but love rocking this silver VS! Thank you to the Angels 👼 for treating me like family! #vsfashionshow #joanne
WAKE UP MONSTER 18+ go out and #vote #mygirl #imwithher #my #vote #govote 🇺🇸🎉🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️❤️🌸🌸🌸
🎶I bow down to pray, I try to make the worst seem better🎶
