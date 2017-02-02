Escuche ahora

Los memes tras el anuncio del embarazo de Beyoncé

La noticia la dio a conocer la artista por una foto publicada en Instagram que rompió record de ‘likes’.

GETTY IMAGES

02/02/2017 - 23:24

El pasado miércoles 1 de febrero, Beyoncé publicó en su cuenta de Instagram una foto en el que dio a conocer que estaba esperando gemelos, esta instantánea batió record por la cantidad de ‘likes’ que sus seguidores le dieron.

Esta imagen llamó tanto la a tensión de los internautas no se hicieron esperar y recrearon varias escenas con la imagen de Beyoncé embarazada.

The circle of BeyHive 👶🏾👶🏾

Una foto publicada por Saint Hoax (@sainthoax) el

Siempre.

Una foto publicada por El Mostacho (@el_mostacho) el

It's not me! No soy yo!!! @chusmalady me mato! 😂😂 We love you @beyonce! Congrats!

Una foto publicada por Enrique Santos (@enriquesantos) el

