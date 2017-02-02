Los memes tras el anuncio del embarazo de Beyoncé

El pasado miércoles 1 de febrero, Beyoncé publicó en su cuenta de Instagram una foto en el que dio a conocer que estaba esperando gemelos, esta instantánea batió record por la cantidad de ‘likes’ que sus seguidores le dieron.
Esta imagen llamó tanto la a tensión de los internautas no se hicieron esperar y recrearon varias escenas con la imagen de Beyoncé embarazada.
When @beyonce and I fell pregnant at the exact same time, we were so happy. We made a best friend pact to announce the news with high-concept, oversaturated floral imagery and mismatched lingerie on the SECOND of February. But not only did my “best friend” announce her pregnancy on the FIRST of February, she added an extra baby to make sure HER announcement was more special. Unfortunately, as you can see, news of her betrayal came through mid-photo shoot, but you get the gist. #allthesinglebabies 📷 @mrswhitephotos
The Internet, As Expected, Gave Beyonce’s Grandiose Pregnancy Announcement The Meme… https://t.co/tI4LXBOSsD #Entertainment #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/t0kHuFsOzz— #Men's Corner (@MensRSS) 2 de febrero de 2017
Yo como Beyoncé, también tengo un anuncio: esos 8 tacos de guisado estaban bien buenos! <3 pic.twitter.com/JJCOBKIu6T— Carlos Peña (@CharlyPi) 1 de febrero de 2017
Yonaiker acomódate que van a empezar los juegos de Baby shower pic.twitter.com/UizjP1RIGj— LegoWhore (@imlegolas) 2 de febrero de 2017
La nueva María Lionza pic.twitter.com/CLvuIWHs3W— Rubén Carrillo (@rubencarrito) 2 de febrero de 2017
"LET ME HEAR YOU SAY HEEEEEEYYYY MS CARTER" pic.twitter.com/sAPUIEE9Ew— John Wayne (@abedelrey) 1 de febrero de 2017
Shut it down @Twitter SHUT IT DOWN RIGHT NOW #beyoncetwins pic.twitter.com/efOzqz5tcQ— kyle 🖕🏽 (@thekillakay_) 1 de febrero de 2017
primer ecografía de beyoncé pic.twitter.com/TvSMS07yX6— Lana del Gay (@xtiansrh) 1 de febrero de 2017