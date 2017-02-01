Escuche ahora

La Luciérnaga

Gustavo Gómez

Síganos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Deportes

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Goleadores y marcador de la 23ª jornada de la Premier League

01/02/2017 - 23:04

Goleadores y marcador de la vigésimatercera jornada de la Premier League:

Londres, 1 feb (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la vigésimatercera jornada de la Premier League:

----------------------- M I É R C O L E S -----------------------

West Ham 0

Manchester City 4 De Bruyne (17), Silva (21), Gabriel Jesús (39),

Touré (67)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester Utd 0

Hull City 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Stoke 1 Crouch (7)

Everton 1 Coleman (39)

-------------------------- M A R T E S --------------------------

Arsenal 1 Iwobi (58)

Watford 2 Kaboul (10), Deeney (13)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Bournemouth 0

Crystal Palace 2 Dann (46), Benteke (90+2)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Burnley 1 Vokes (87)

Leicester 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Middlesbrough 1 Negredo (17,p)

West Bromwich 1 Morrison (6)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Sunderland 0

Tottenham 0

----------------------------------------------------------------

Swansea 2 Mawson (38), Sigurdsson (70)

Southampton 1 Long (57)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Liverpool 1 Wijnaldum (57)

Chelsea 1 David Luiz (24)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Jornada 24 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 4 de febrero: Chelsea-Arsenal (12:30 GMT), CrystalPalace-Sunderland (15:00 GMT), Everton-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), HullCity-Liverpool (15:00 GMT), Southampton-West Ham (15:00 GMT),Watford-Burnley (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich-Stoke (15:00 GMT) yTottenham Hotspur-Middlesbrough (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 5 de febrero: Manchester City-Swansea (13:30 GMT) yLeicester-Manchester United (16:00 GMT).

Últimas noticias

Luis Suárez: "La eliminatoria no está encarrilada, no está todo dicho"

Juanfran: "Vamos a ir a morir a Barcelona"

Resultados de la 23ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Goleadores y marcador de la 23ª jornada de la Premier League

Así jugó el Barcelona

Secciones

Ciudades

Programas

Redes Sociales

Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar