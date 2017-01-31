Goleadores y marcador de la 23ª jornada de la Premier League

Goleadores y marcador de lavigesimotercera jornada de la Premier League:
Londres, 31 ene (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de lavigesimotercera jornada de la Premier League:
-------------------------- M A R T E S --------------------------
Arsenal 1 Iwobi (58)
Watford 2 Kaboul (10), Deeney (13)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Bournemouth 0
Crystal Palace 2 Dann (46), Benteke (90+2)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Burnley 1 Vokes (87)
Leicester 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Middlesbrough 1 Negredo (17,p)
West Bromwich 1 Morrison (6)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Sunderland 0
Tottenham 0
----------------------------------------------------------------
Swansea 2 Mawson (38), Sigurdsson (70)
Southampton 1 Long (57)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Liverpool 1 Wijnaldum (57)
Chelsea 1 David Luiz (24)
----------------------- M I É R C O L E S -----------------------
West Ham .
Manchester City .(19:45 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Manchester Utd .
Hull City .(19:45 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Stoke .
Everton .(19:45 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-- Jornada 24 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 4 de febrero: Chelsea-Arsenal (12:30 GMT), CrystalPalace-Sunderland (15:00 GMT), Everton-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), HullCity-Liverpool (15:00 GMT), Southampton-West Ham (15:00 GMT),Watford-Burnley (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich-Stoke (15:00 GMT) yTottenham Hotspur-Middlesbrough (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 5 de febrero: Manchester City-Swansea (13:30 GMT) yLeicester-Manchester United (16:00 GMT).