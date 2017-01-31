Escuche ahora

Goleadores y marcador de la 23ª jornada de la Premier League

31/01/2017 - 23:06

Londres, 31 ene (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de lavigesimotercera jornada de la Premier League:

-------------------------- M A R T E S --------------------------

Arsenal 1 Iwobi (58)

Watford 2 Kaboul (10), Deeney (13)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Bournemouth 0

Crystal Palace 2 Dann (46), Benteke (90+2)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Burnley 1 Vokes (87)

Leicester 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Middlesbrough 1 Negredo (17,p)

West Bromwich 1 Morrison (6)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Sunderland 0

Tottenham 0

----------------------------------------------------------------

Swansea 2 Mawson (38), Sigurdsson (70)

Southampton 1 Long (57)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Liverpool 1 Wijnaldum (57)

Chelsea 1 David Luiz (24)

----------------------- M I É R C O L E S -----------------------

West Ham .

Manchester City .(19:45 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester Utd .

Hull City .(19:45 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Stoke .

Everton .(19:45 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Jornada 24 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 4 de febrero: Chelsea-Arsenal (12:30 GMT), CrystalPalace-Sunderland (15:00 GMT), Everton-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), HullCity-Liverpool (15:00 GMT), Southampton-West Ham (15:00 GMT),Watford-Burnley (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich-Stoke (15:00 GMT) yTottenham Hotspur-Middlesbrough (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 5 de febrero: Manchester City-Swansea (13:30 GMT) yLeicester-Manchester United (16:00 GMT).

