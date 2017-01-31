Resultados de la 23ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigesimotercera jornada.
Londres, 31 ene (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigesimotercera jornada.
-- Resultados de la 23ª jornada:
- Martes:
Arsenal 1 - Watford 2
Bournemouth 0 - Crystal Palace 2
Burnley 1 - Leicester 0
Middlesbrough 1 - West Bromwich 1
Sunderland 0 - Tottenham Hotspur 0
Swansea 2 - Southampton 1
Liverpool 1 - Chelsea 1
- Miércoles
West Ham . - Manchester City .(19:45 GMT)
Manchester Utd . - Hull City .(20:00 GMT)
Stoke . - Everton .(20:00 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Chelsea 23 18 2 3 48 16 56
.2. Tottenham 23 13 8 2 45 16 47
.3. Arsenal 23 14 5 4 51 25 47
.4. Liverpool 23 13 7 3 52 28 46
.5. Manchester City 22 13 4 5 43 28 43
.6. Manchester Utd 22 11 8 3 33 21 41
.7. Everton 22 10 6 6 33 23 36
.8. West Bromwich 23 9 6 8 31 29 33
.9. Burnley 23 9 2 12 25 33 29
10. Stoke 22 7 7 8 28 34 28
11. West Ham 22 8 4 10 29 36 28
12. Southampton 23 7 6 10 23 28 27
13. Watford 23 7 6 10 27 39 27
14. Bournemouth 23 7 5 11 32 41 26
15. Middlesbrough 23 4 9 10 19 26 21
16. Leicester 23 5 6 12 24 38 21
17. Swansea 23 6 3 14 28 52 21
18. Crystal Palace 23 5 4 14 32 41 19
19. Sunderland 22 4 4 15 20 42 16
20. Hull City 22 4 4 14 20 47 16
-- Jornada 24 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 4 de febrero: Chelsea-Arsenal (12:30 GMT), CrystalPalace-Sunderland (15:00 GMT), Everton-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), HullCity-Liverpool (15:00 GMT), Southampton-West Ham (15:00 GMT),Watford-Burnley (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich-Stoke (15:00 GMT) yTottenham Hotspur-Middlesbrough (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 5 de febrero: Manchester City-Swansea (13:30 GMT) yLeicester-Manchester United (16:00 GMT).