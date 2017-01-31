Escuche ahora

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Resultados de la 23ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

31/01/2017 - 23:04

Londres, 31 ene (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigesimotercera jornada.

-- Resultados de la 23ª jornada:

- Martes:

Arsenal 1 - Watford 2

Bournemouth 0 - Crystal Palace 2

Burnley 1 - Leicester 0

Middlesbrough 1 - West Bromwich 1

Sunderland 0 - Tottenham Hotspur 0

Swansea 2 - Southampton 1

Liverpool 1 - Chelsea 1

- Miércoles

West Ham . - Manchester City .(19:45 GMT)

Manchester Utd . - Hull City .(20:00 GMT)

Stoke . - Everton .(20:00 GMT)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Chelsea 23 18 2 3 48 16 56

.2. Tottenham 23 13 8 2 45 16 47

.3. Arsenal 23 14 5 4 51 25 47

.4. Liverpool 23 13 7 3 52 28 46

.5. Manchester City 22 13 4 5 43 28 43

.6. Manchester Utd 22 11 8 3 33 21 41

.7. Everton 22 10 6 6 33 23 36

.8. West Bromwich 23 9 6 8 31 29 33

.9. Burnley 23 9 2 12 25 33 29

10. Stoke 22 7 7 8 28 34 28

11. West Ham 22 8 4 10 29 36 28

12. Southampton 23 7 6 10 23 28 27

13. Watford 23 7 6 10 27 39 27

14. Bournemouth 23 7 5 11 32 41 26

15. Middlesbrough 23 4 9 10 19 26 21

16. Leicester 23 5 6 12 24 38 21

17. Swansea 23 6 3 14 28 52 21

18. Crystal Palace 23 5 4 14 32 41 19

19. Sunderland 22 4 4 15 20 42 16

20. Hull City 22 4 4 14 20 47 16

-- Jornada 24 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 4 de febrero: Chelsea-Arsenal (12:30 GMT), CrystalPalace-Sunderland (15:00 GMT), Everton-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), HullCity-Liverpool (15:00 GMT), Southampton-West Ham (15:00 GMT),Watford-Burnley (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich-Stoke (15:00 GMT) yTottenham Hotspur-Middlesbrough (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 5 de febrero: Manchester City-Swansea (13:30 GMT) yLeicester-Manchester United (16:00 GMT).

