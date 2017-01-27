[Fotos] Samantha Sepúlveda, la policía más sensual de Estados Unidos

Fidel Franco y Darcy Quinn
Síganos en:
Darío Arizmendi
Iván Mejía y César Augusto Londoño
Gustavo Gómez
Diana Calderón
Diego Rueda
Andrés López
Diana Montoya
Diana Uribe
Usa
y
para navegar por la
galería
Ajustar foto
Caracol Radio
27 ENE 2017 - 17:51
CET
...Come Hold Me✨ _______________________________________________________________ Photography by @davealanimages #published #photographer #lasvegas Styling by Leslie @DolceGabbana #NYC #FifthAve _______________________________________________________________ Blouse: Dolce & Gabbana Pencil Skirt: Dolce & Gabbana Handbag: Dolce & Gabbana Miss Sicily _______________________________________________________________ #samanthasepulveda #magazine #printwork #usa #davealanismyfav😍 #ootd #editorial #highfashion Una foto publicada por *OFFICIAL*Samantha Sepulveda™✨ (@sammysep) el 6 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 6:55 PST
...Come Hold Me✨ _______________________________________________________________ Photography by @davealanimages #published #photographer #lasvegas Styling by Leslie @DolceGabbana #NYC #FifthAve _______________________________________________________________ Blouse: Dolce & Gabbana Pencil Skirt: Dolce & Gabbana Handbag: Dolce & Gabbana Miss Sicily _______________________________________________________________ #samanthasepulveda #magazine #printwork #usa #davealanismyfav😍 #ootd #editorial #highfashion
Una foto publicada por *OFFICIAL*Samantha Sepulveda™✨ (@sammysep) el 6 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 6:55 PST
Samantha cuida las calles de Freeport en Long Island.
💕...And so she continued to TWIRL in the wind knowing it will lead HER to HIM✨ -- #SamanthaSepulveda ______________________________________ @darkbokeh X @abel.psd X @thimslick09 X @victoriassecret X @alexandermcqueen X @losangeles_city ______________________________________ (If you think this is about you, it is🙄😉😏) #westcoast #photoshoot #sammysep #internationalmodel Una foto publicada por *OFFICIAL*Samantha Sepulveda™✨ (@sammysep) el 21 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 2:11 PST
💕...And so she continued to TWIRL in the wind knowing it will lead HER to HIM✨ -- #SamanthaSepulveda ______________________________________ @darkbokeh X @abel.psd X @thimslick09 X @victoriassecret X @alexandermcqueen X @losangeles_city ______________________________________ (If you think this is about you, it is🙄😉😏) #westcoast #photoshoot #sammysep #internationalmodel
Una foto publicada por *OFFICIAL*Samantha Sepulveda™✨ (@sammysep) el 21 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 2:11 PST
Fue elegida como la policía más sensual del 2016.
#sobe #miamibeach #fridaynight ☀️🌴 Una foto publicada por *OFFICIAL*Samantha Sepulveda™✨ (@sammysep) el 18 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 3:46 PST
#sobe #miamibeach #fridaynight ☀️🌴
Una foto publicada por *OFFICIAL*Samantha Sepulveda™✨ (@sammysep) el 18 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 3:46 PST
En redes sociales muestra su faceta como modelo de ropa interior.
On set at the @hellodarlinks talk show with the one and only #BarbaraMcNaught discussing my life and advocating against #domesticviolence 💪🏼 ............................................... H&M provided by @avanihair Photography by @click645d #Australia #Talkshow #SamanthaSepulveda #sammysep Una foto publicada por *OFFICIAL*Samantha Sepulveda™✨ (@sammysep) el 2 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 7:13 PDT
On set at the @hellodarlinks talk show with the one and only #BarbaraMcNaught discussing my life and advocating against #domesticviolence 💪🏼 ............................................... H&M provided by @avanihair Photography by @click645d #Australia #Talkshow #SamanthaSepulveda #sammysep
Una foto publicada por *OFFICIAL*Samantha Sepulveda™✨ (@sammysep) el 2 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 7:13 PDT
Además de ser policía y modelo, está escribiendo un libro sobre superación personal para adolescentes.
The waves of the sea, help me get back to me... #SamanthaSepulveda 🙃🌊👌🏼 ............................................... #JimbaranBeach #Bali ☀️🌴👙 @sundarabali @fourseasons #itsalwaysbikiniseason Una foto publicada por *OFFICIAL*Samantha Sepulveda™✨ (@sammysep) el 25 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 3:55 PDT
The waves of the sea, help me get back to me... #SamanthaSepulveda 🙃🌊👌🏼 ............................................... #JimbaranBeach #Bali ☀️🌴👙 @sundarabali @fourseasons #itsalwaysbikiniseason
Una foto publicada por *OFFICIAL*Samantha Sepulveda™✨ (@sammysep) el 25 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 3:55 PDT
The greatest lesson I've ever learned is that I have so many more lessons to learn 🤓 ____________________________________________________________ @derick_g | #samanthasepulveda | #Hoboken Una foto publicada por *OFFICIAL*Samantha Sepulveda™✨ (@sammysep) el 6 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 5:02 PST
The greatest lesson I've ever learned is that I have so many more lessons to learn 🤓 ____________________________________________________________ @derick_g | #samanthasepulveda | #Hoboken
Una foto publicada por *OFFICIAL*Samantha Sepulveda™✨ (@sammysep) el 6 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 5:02 PST