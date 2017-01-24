Listado de nominados para la 89 edición de los Óscar

Las nominaciones para la 89 edición de los Óscar son las siguientes:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

"Arrival" (Paramount)

"Fences" (Paramount)

"Hacksaw Ridge" (Summit Entertainment)

"Hell or High Water" (CBS Films y Lionsgate)

"Hidden Figures" (20th Century Fox)

"La La Land" (Summit Entertainment)

"Lion" (The Weinstein Company)

"Manchester by the Sea" (Amazon Studios)

"Moonlight" (A24)

MEJOR DIRECTOR

"Arrival" de Denis Villeneuve

"Hacksaw Ridge" de Mel Gibson

"La La Land" de Damien Chazelle

"Manchester by the Sea" de Kenneth Lonergan

"Moonlight" de Barry Jenkins

MEJOR ACTOR

Casey Affleck por "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield por "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling por "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen por "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington por "Fences"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mahershala Ali por "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges por "Hell or High Water"

Lucas Hedges por "Manchester by the Sea"

Dev Patel por "Lion"

Michael Shannon por "Nocturnal Animals"

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Isabelle Huppert por "Elle"

Ruth Negga por "Loving"

Natalie Portman por "Jackie"

Emma Stone por "La La Land"

Meryl Streep por "Florence Foster Jenkins"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Viola Davis por "Fences"

Naomie Harris por "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman por "Lion"

Octavia Spencer por "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams por "Manchester by the Sea"

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

"Kubo and the Two Strings" de Travis Knight y Arianne Sutner

"Moana", de John Musker Ron Clements y Osnat Shurer

"My Life as a Zucchini" de Claude Barras y Max Karli

"The Red Turtle" de Michael Dudok de Wit y Toshio Suzuki

"Zootopia" de Byron Howard, Rich Moore y Clark Spencer

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Bradford Young por "Arrival"

Linus Sandgren por "La La Land"

Greig Fraser por "Lion"

James Laxton por "Moonlight"

Rodrigo Prieto por "Silence"

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Joanna Johnston por "Allied"

Colleen Atwood por "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

Consolata Boyle por "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Madeline Fontaine por "Jackie"

Mary Zophres por "La La Land"

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

"Fire at Sea"

"I Am Not Your Negro"

"Life, Animated"

"O.J.: Made in America"

"13th"

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

"Extremis"

"4.1 Miles"

"Joe's Violin"

"Watani: My Homeland"

"The White Helmets"

MEJOR MONTAJE

Joe Walker por "Arrival"

John Gilbert por "Hacksaw Ridge"

Jake Roberts por "Hell or High Water"

Tom Cross por "La La Land"

Nat Sanders y Joi McMillon por "Moonlight"

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

"Land of Mine" (Dinamarca)

"A Man Called Ove" (Suecia)

"The Salesman" (Irán)

"Tanna" (Australia)

"Toni Erdmann" (Alemania)

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE

Eva von Bahr y Love Larson por "A Man Called Ove"

Joel Harlow y Richard Alonzo por "Star Trek Beyond"

Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini y Christopher Nelson por "Suicide Squad"

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

"Jackie" de Mica Levi

"La La Land" de Justin Hurwitz

"Lion" de Dustin O'Halloran y Hauschka

"Moonlight" de Nicholas Britell

"Passengers" de Thomas Newman

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek y Justin Paul por "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" de "La La Land"

Justin Timberlake, Max Martin y Karl Johan Schuster por "Can't Stop The Feeling" de "Trolls"

Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek y Justin Paul por "City Of Stars" de "La La Land"

Ralph y Sting por "The Empty Chair" de "Jim: The James Foley Story"

Lin-Manuel Miranda por "How Far I'll Go" de "Moana"

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

"Arrival"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"Hail, Caesar!"

"La La Land"

"Passengers"

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

"Blind Vaysha" de Theodore Ushev

"Borrowed Time" de Andrew Coats y Lou Hamou-Lhadj

"Pear Cider and Cigarettes" de Robert Valley y Cara Speller

"Pearl" de Patrick Osborne

"Piper" de Alan Barillaro y Marc Sondheimer

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

"Ennemis Intérieurs" de Sélim Azzazi

"La Femme et le TGV" de Timo von Gunten y Giacun Caduff

"Silent Nights" de Aske Bang y Kim Magnusson

"Sing" de Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy

"Timecode" de Juanjo Giménez

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

"Arrival"

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"Sully"

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

"Arrival"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

"13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi"

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Doctor Strange"

"The Jungle Book"

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Eric Heisserer por "Arrival"

August Wilson por "Fences"

Allison Schroeder y Theodore Melfi por "Hidden Figures"

Luke Davies por "Lion"

Barry Jenkins y Tarell Alvin por "Moonlight"

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

"Hell or High Water" de Taylor Sheridan

"La La Land" de Damien Chazelle

"The Lobster" de Yorgos Lanthimos y Efthimis Filippou

"Manchester by the Sea" de Kenneth Lonergan

"20th Century Women" de Mike Mills.