[Fotos] Muradosmann, "el trotamundos de la web"

Caracol Radio
24 ENE 2017 - 22:08
CET
#followmeto Dubai with @natalyosmann. Where is everyone now :)? We have just arrived to 🇨🇺 Cuba 🇨🇺
Una foto publicada por Murad Osmann (@muradosmann) el 20 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 10:52 PST
@muradosmann, es un usuario de la red social "Instagram" que cuenta actualmente con más de 4 millones de seguidores. (Dubai, Emiratos Árabes Unidos)
#followmeto @natalyosmann to Angkor Wat Cambodia. ------------------------------------------------ ‼️Had a question I wanted to ask: What do you guys want us to do as a giveaway? 1x1m Prints of your favorite pictures? Equipment that i use to take the #followmeto pictures? Taking you on one of our trips? :) ‼️
Una foto publicada por Murad Osmann (@muradosmann) el 3 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 10:28 PST
Este fotógrafo ruso se dedica a mostrar todos los viajes que realiza junto a su novia. (Angkor Wat, Siem Reap, Cambodia)
#followmeto the Bolshoy Theatre in Moscow. 🎉Happy New Year to everyone! 🎉We have a tradition in Moscow to go see "The Nutcracker" before New Year. What is your tradition and where are you celebrating? We are in Cambodia right now #следуйзамной в Большой Театр. 🎉Поздравляем всех с Наступающим и наступившим Новым Годом🎉. Где вы справляете? Мы в Камбоджии. #МегаФон
Una foto publicada por Murad Osmann (@muradosmann) el 31 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 10:30 PST
Sin embargo, esto no acaba aquí, ya que captura cada fotografía cuando ella está de espalda agarrando su mano.(Bolshoi Theatre of Russia)
#followmeto Taj Mahal with @natalyosmann. Finding a new angle was a challenge for us... I will be honest with you - I like this picture more than the previous one from Taj. Which one is your favourite? Thanks to our dear friend @mohitrai for coming to hotel at 5:30 a.m. and helping us with the dresses. #следуйзамной в Тадж Махал. Признаюсь вам - найти новый ракурс и переплюнуть предыдущую фото было для нас сложной задачей, но эта фотография мне нравится больше :). А какая вам? On Nataly: @abujanisandeepkhosla, @amrapalijewels, @raabrabyrahul. #IndiaInstaMeet @beautifuldestinations @theluxurycollection @itchotels
Una foto publicada por Murad Osmann (@muradosmann) el 30 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 10:52 PDT
Una de las 7 Maravillas Del Mundo: El Taj Mahal, en Agra. (India)
#followmeto Ubud Bali with my beautiful @natalyosmann. Video is finally out - 👆CHECK LINK IN BIO👆 also subscribe to our YouTube channel - YouTube.com/followmetoproject. We are not starting to create YouTube videos. Please share your ideas. How would you like us to shoot? Vlog format or more documentary/cinematic? Would love To hear your thoughts 🇷🇺#следуйзамной в Убуд, Бали. Наше видео наконец-то готово - 👆 ССЫЛКА В БИО 👆 Начинаем вести наш YouTube канал. Ребят посоветуйте какой формат вам интереснее: больше как влог или документально-кинематографический стиль как наша передача на первом?🇷🇺 @mandapareserve @indtravel @theluxurybali #wonderfulindonesia
Una foto publicada por Murad Osmann (@muradosmann) el 23 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 4:46 PDT
Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve(Indonesia)
#followmeto St. Patrick's cathedral in NYC with @natalyosmann and @INCinternationalconcepts. Love how it looks after the restoration. #followinc
Una foto publicada por Murad Osmann (@muradosmann) el 26 de Jul de 2016 a la(s) 9:00 PDT
St. Patrick's Cathedral, una de las de mayor reconocimiento en Estados Unidos. (New York)