[Fotos] Candidatas a Miss Universo al natural

En la cuenta oficial del certamen de belleza publicaron a varias aspirantes sin una gota de maquillaje.

EFE

23/01/2017 - 22:52

En la cuenta de Instagram de Miss Universo compartieron instantáneas de las aspirantes sin maquillaje, aunque no están las 86.

La imagen de las candidatas favoritas aún no ha sido publicada, en la que se encuentra Andrea Tovar.

Lea también: [Fotos] Mariam Habach, la fuerte competencia de Andrea Tovar

La elección a la mujer más hermosa del universo será el domingo 29 de enero.

86 contestants. 1 crown. It all stars in 6 days. Tune in live on @foxtv: January 29 at 7/6c.

Un vídeo publicado por Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@missuniverse) el

