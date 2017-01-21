Escuche ahora

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA (Actualización)

Resultados y clasificación de la vigésima segunda jornada

21/01/2017 - 20:29

Tottenham)Madrid, 21 ene (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésimo segunda jornada.

(Actualiza partido Manchester City-Tottenham)

Madrid, 21 ene (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésimo segunda jornada.

-- Resultados de la 22ª jornada:

- Sábado:

Liverpool 2 - Swansea 3

Bournemouth 2 - Watford 2

Crystal Palace 0 - Everton 1

Middlesbrough 1 - West Ham 3

Stoke 1 - Manchester United 1

West Bromwich 2 - Sunderland 0

Manchester City 2 - Tottenham 2

- Domingo

Southampton - Leicester (13.00; 12:00 GMT)

Arsenal - Burnley (15.15; 14:15 GMT)

Chelsea - Hull City (17.30; 16:30 GMT)

.

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Chelsea 21 17 1 3 45 15 52

.2. Tottenham 22 13 7 2 45 16 46

.3. Liverpool 22 13 6 3 51 27 45

.4. Arsenal 21 13 5 3 48 22 44

.5. Manchester City 22 13 4 5 43 28 43

.6. Manchester Utd 22 11 8 3 33 21 41

.7. Everton 22 10 6 6 33 23 36

.8. West Bromwich 22 9 5 8 30 28 32

.9. Stoke 22 7 7 8 28 34 28

10. West Ham 22 8 4 10 29 36 28

11. Bournemouth 22 7 5 10 32 39 26

12. Burnley 21 8 2 11 23 31 26

13. Southampton 21 6 6 9 19 26 24

14. Watford 22 6 6 10 25 38 24

15. Leicester 21 5 6 10 24 34 21

16. Middlesbrough 22 4 8 10 18 25 20

17. Swansea 22 5 3 14 26 51 18

18. Crystal Palace 22 4 4 14 30 41 16

19. Hull City 21 4 4 13 20 45 16

20. Sunderland 22 4 3 15 20 42 15

-- Jornada 23:

Vigésima tercera jornada:

. Martes 31 enero

Bournemouth - Crystal Palace

Arsenal - Watford

Burnley - Leicester City

Middlesbrough - West Bromwich

Sunderland - Tottenham Hotspur

Swansea City - Southampton

Liverpool - Chelsea

. Miércoles 1 febrero

West Ham United - Manchester City

Manchester United - Hull City

Stoke City - Everton.

