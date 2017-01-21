Resultados y clasificación de la vigésima segunda jornada

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésimo segunda jornada.
Madrid, 21 ene (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésimo segunda jornada.
-- Resultados de la 22ª jornada:
- Sábado:
Liverpool 2 - Swansea 3
Bournemouth 2 - Watford 2
Crystal Palace 0 - Everton 1
Middlesbrough 1 - West Ham 3
Stoke 1 - Manchester United 1
West Bromwich 2 - Sunderland 0
Manchester City - Tottenham (18.30; 17:30 GMT)
- Domingo
Southampton - Leicester (13.00; 12:00 GMT)
Arsenal - Burnley (15.15; 14:15 GMT)
Chelsea - Hull City (17.30; 16:30 GMT)
.
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Chelsea 21 17 1 3 45 15 52
.2. Tottenham 21 13 6 2 43 14 45
.3. Liverpool 22 13 6 3 51 27 45
.4. Arsenal 21 13 5 3 48 22 44
.5. Manchester City 21 13 3 5 41 26 42
.6. Manchester Utd 22 11 8 3 33 21 41
.7. Everton 22 10 6 6 33 23 36
.8. West Bromwich 22 9 5 8 30 28 32
.9. Stoke 22 7 7 8 28 34 28
10. West Ham 22 8 4 10 29 36 28
11. Bournemouth 22 7 5 10 32 39 26
12. Burnley 21 8 2 11 23 31 26
13. Southampton 21 6 6 9 19 26 24
14. Watford 22 6 6 10 25 38 24
15. Leicester 21 5 6 10 24 34 21
16. Middlesbrough 22 4 8 10 18 25 20
17. Swansea 22 5 3 14 26 51 18
18. Crystal Palace 22 4 4 14 30 41 16
19. Hull City 21 4 4 13 20 45 16
20. Sunderland 22 4 3 15 20 42 15
-- Jornada 23:
Vigésima tercera jornada:
. Martes 31 enero
Bournemouth - Crystal Palace
Arsenal - Watford
Burnley - Leicester City
Middlesbrough - West Bromwich
Sunderland - Tottenham Hotspur
Swansea City - Southampton
Liverpool - Chelsea
. Miércoles 1 febrero
West Ham United - Manchester City
Manchester United - Hull City
Stoke City - Everton.