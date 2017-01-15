Escuche ahora

Carrusel Caracol

Síganos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Deportes

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Resultados y clasificación de la vigésima primera jornada

15/01/2017 - 19:05

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésimo primera jornada.

Londres, 15 ene (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésimo primera jornada.

-- Resultados de la 21ª jornada:

- Sábado:

Tottenham 4 - West Bromwich 0

Burnley 1 - Southampton 0

Hull City 3 - Bournemouty 1

Sunderland 1 - Stoke 3

Swansea 0 - Arsenal 4

Watford 0 - Middlesbrough 0

West Ham 3 - Crystal Palace 0

Leicester 0 - Chelsea 3

- Domingo

Everton 4 - Manchester City 0

Manchester Utd 1 - Liverpool 1

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS.

------------------------

.1. Chelsea 21 17 1 3 45 15 52

.2. Tottenham 21 13 6 2 43 14 45

.3. Liverpool 21 13 6 2 49 24 45

.4. Arsenal 21 13 5 3 48 22 44

.5. Manchester City 21 13 3 5 41 26 42

.6. Manchester Utd 21 11 7 3 32 20 40

.7. Everton 21 9 6 6 32 23 33

.8. West Bromwich 21 8 5 8 28 28 29

.9. Stoke 21 7 6 8 27 33 27

10. Burnley 21 8 2 11 23 31 26

11. Bournemouth 21 7 4 10 30 37 25

12. West Ham 21 7 4 10 26 35 25

13. Southampton 21 6 6 9 19 26 24

14. Watford 21 6 5 10 23 36 23

15. Leicester 21 5 6 10 24 34 21

16. Middlesbrough 21 4 8 9 17 22 20

17. Crystal Palace 21 4 4 13 30 40 16

18. Hull City 21 4 4 13 20 45 16

19. Sunderland 21 4 3 14 20 40 15

20. Swansea 21 4 3 14 23 49 15

-- Jornada 22 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 21 de enero: Liverpool-Swansea (12:30 GMT),Bournemouth-Watford (15:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Everton (15:00 GMT),Middlesbrough-West Ham (15:00 GMT), Stoke-Manchester United (15:00GMT), West Bromwich-Sunderland (15:00 GMT) y ManchesterCity-Tottenham (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 22 de enero: Southampton-Leicester (12:00 GMT),Arsenal-Burnley (14:15 GMT) y Chelsea-Hull City (16:30 GMT).

Últimas noticias

Resultados de la 18ª. jornada y clasificación

Resultados y Goleadores de la 18ª jornada

Maradona: "Después de 30 años sigo con el mismo amor por Nápoles"

Santa Fe vence al Deportivo Pasto en juego amistoso

El Buesa Arena se despide de Pablo Prigioni

Secciones

Ciudades

Programas

Redes Sociales

Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar