FÚTBOL INGLATERRA (Actualización)

Resultados de la 21ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

14/01/2017 - 20:35

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésimo primera jornada.

Londres, 14 ene (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésimo primera jornada.

-- Resultados de la 21ª jornada:

- Sábado:

Tottenham 4 - West Bromwich 0

Burnley 1 - Southampton 0

Hull City 3 - Bournemouty 1

Sunderland 1 - Stoke 3

Swansea 0 - Arsenal 4

Watford 0 - Middlesbrough 0

West Ham 3 - Crystal Palace 0

Leicester 0 - Chelsea 3

- Domingo

Everton . - Manchester City .(13:30 GMT)

Manchester Utd . - Liverpool .(16:00 GMT)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS.

------------------------

.1. Chelsea 21 17 1 3 45 15 52

.2. Tottenham 21 13 6 2 43 14 45

.3. Arsenal 21 13 5 3 48 22 44

.4. Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 44

.5. Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 42

.6. Manchester Utd 20 11 6 3 31 19 39

.7. Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 30

.8. West Bromwich 21 8 5 8 28 28 29

.9. Stoke 21 7 6 8 27 33 27

10. Burnley 21 8 2 11 23 31 26

11. Bournemouth 21 7 4 10 30 37 25

12. West Ham 21 7 4 10 26 35 25

13. Southampton 21 6 6 9 19 26 24

14. Watford 21 6 5 10 23 36 23

15. Leicester 21 5 6 10 24 34 21

16. Middlesbrough 21 4 8 9 17 22 20

17. Crystal Palace 21 4 4 13 30 40 16

18. Hull City 21 4 4 13 20 45 16

19. Sunderland 21 4 3 14 20 40 15

20. Swansea 21 4 3 14 23 49 15

-- Jornada 22 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 21 de enero: Liverpool-Swansea (12:30 GMT),Bournemouth-Watford (15:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Everton (15:00 GMT),Middlesbrough-West Ham (15:00 GMT), Stoke-Manchester United (15:00GMT), West Bromwich-Sunderland (15:00 GMT) y ManchesterCity-Tottenham (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 22 de enero: Southampton-Leicester (12:00 GMT),Arsenal-Burnley (14:15 GMT) y Chelsea-Hull City (16:30 GMT).

