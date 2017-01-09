Escuche ahora

La Luciérnaga

Gustavo Gómez

Síganos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Deportes

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA COPA

El Leeds se clasifica para dieciseisavos tras ganar 1-2 en Cambridge

09/01/2017 - 22:45

El Leeds United, que milita enla liga Championship (segunda), se clasificó este lunes para losdieciseisavos de final de la Copa de Inglaterra de fútbol tras ganarcon remontada por 1-2 a domicilio al Cambridge United, de la cuartacategoría, en el último partido de la tercera ronda.

Redacción Deportes, 9 ene (EFE).- El Leeds United, que milita enla liga Championship (segunda), se clasificó este lunes para losdieciseisavos de final de la Copa de Inglaterra de fútbol tras ganarcon remontada por 1-2 a domicilio al Cambridge United, de la cuartacategoría, en el último partido de la tercera ronda.

En la siguiente fase el Leeds se enfrentará contra el ganador dela eliminatoria entre el Sutton y el AFC Wimbledon, que se resolveráen un desempate el 17 de enero.

-- Resultados de la tercera ronda de la FA Cup:

- Lunes 9 de enero:

Cambridge United 1 - LEEDS UNITED 2

- Viernes:

West Ham 0 - MANCHESTER CITY 5

- Sábado:

MANCHESTER UNITED 4 - Reading 0

ACCRINGTON STAN. 2 - Luton 1

Barrow 0 - ROCHDALE 2

Birmingham 1 - Newcastle 1

Blackpool 0 - Barnsley 0

Bolton Wanderers 0 - Crystal Palace 0

BRENTFORD 5 - Eastleigh 1

BRIGHTON 2 - MK Dons 0

Bristol 0 - Fleetwood Town 0

Everton 1 - LEICESTER 2

HUDDERSFIELD 4 - Port Vale 0

HULL 2 - Swansea 0

Ipswich Town 2 - Lincoln 2

MILLWALL 3 - Bournemouth 0

Norwich 2 - Southampton 2

Queens Park Rangers 1 - BLACKBURN ROVERS 2

Rotherham 2 - OXFORD UNITED 3

Stoke 0 - WOLVERHAMPTON 2

Sunderland 0 - Burnley 0

Sutton 0 - AFC Wimbledon 0

WATFORD 2 - Burton Albion 0

West Bromwich 1 - DERBY COUNTY 2

WIGAN 2 - Nottingham Forest 0

WYCOMBE 2 - Stourbridge 1

Preston 1 - ARSENAL 2

- Domingo 8 de enero:

Cardiff 1 - FULHAM 2

Liverpool 0 - Plymouth 0

CHELSEA 4 - Peterborough 1

MIDDLESBROUGH 3 - Sheffield Wednesday 0

TOTTENHAM 2 - Aston Villa 0

- Desempates (replay):

. 17 de enero:

Lincoln - Ipswich

Burnley - Sunderland

Fleetwood - Bristol City

AFC Wimbledon - Sutton

Crystal Palace - Bolton

. 18 de enero:

Newcastle - Birmingham

Barnsley - Blackpool

Southampton - Norwich

Liverpool - Plymouth

- Cruces de los dieciseisavos de final (27-30 de enero):

Middlesbrough - Accrington Stanley

Crystal Palace o Bolton - Manchester City

Blackburn - Barnsley o Blackpool

Fulham - Hull

Tottenham - Wycombe

Derby - Leicester

Oxford - Newcastle o Birmingham

Sutton o AFC Wimbledon - Leeds

Plymouth o Liverpool - Wolves

Southampton o Norwich - Arsenal

Lincoln o Ipswich - Brighton

Chelsea - Brentford

Manchester United - Wigan

Millwall - Watford

Rochdale - Huddersfield

Burnley o Sunderland - Fleetwood o Bristol City.

Últimas noticias

La disculpa de Andrés Iniesta y Barcelona

El Lorca ficha a Pepe Rojas, campeón de la Copa América con Chile

El costarricense Ramírez da la victoria al Moreirense ante el Belenenses

El Baskonia agradece a Prigioni "su profesionalidad, compromiso y dedicación"

3-3. Osasuna y Valencia empatan en un partido con tres remontadas locales

Secciones

Ciudades

Programas

Redes Sociales

Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar