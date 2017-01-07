Resultados de la tercera ronda de la Copade Inglaterra (FA Cup), tras los encuentros disputados este sábado.
-- Resultados de la 3a ronda:
- Viernes:
West Ham 0 - MANCHESTER CITY 5
- Sábado:
MANCHESTER UNITED 4 - Reading 0
ACCRINGTON STAN. 2 - Luton 1
Barrow 0 - ROCHDALE 2
Birmingham 1 - Newcastle 1
Blackpool 0 - Barnsley 0
Bolton Wanderers 0 - Crystal Palace 0
BRENTFORD 5 - Eastleigh 1
BRIGHTON 2 - MK Dons 0
Bristol 0 - Fleetwood Town 0
Everton 1 - LEICESTER 2
HUDDERSFIELD 4 - Port Vale 0
HULL 2 - Swansea 0
Ipswich Town 2 - Lincoln 2
MILLWALL 3 - Bournemouth 0
Norwich 2 - Southampton 2
Queens Park Rangers 1 - BLACKBURN ROVERS 2
Rotherham 2 - OXFORD UNITED 3
Stoke 0 - WOLVERHAMPTON 2
Sunderland 0 - Burnley 0
Sutton 0 - AFC Wimbledon 0
WATFORD 2 - Burton Albion 0
West Bromwich 1 - DERBY COUNTY 2
WIGAN 2 - Nottingham Forest 0
WYCOMBE 2 - Stourbridge 1
Preston 1 - Arsenal 2
- Domingo 8 de enero:
Cardiff . - Fulham .(11:30 GMT)
Liverpool . - Plymouth .(13:30 GMT)
Chelsea . - Peterborough .(15:00 GMT)
Middlesbrough . - Sheffield Wed .(15:00 GMT)
Tottenham . - Aston Villa .(16:00 GMT)
- Lunes 9 de enero:
Cambridge United . - Leeds .(19:45 GMT)
- Clasificados para dieciseisavos de final: Manchester City,Manchester United, Leicester, Hull, Watford, Accrington, Rochdale,Brentford, Brighton, Huddersfield, Millwall, Blackburn Rovers,Oxford United, Wolferhampton, Derby County y Wycombe.
- Replay (desempate): Newcastle-Birmingham, Barnsley-Blackpool,Crystal Palace-Bolton, Fleetwood-Bristol City, Lincoln-Ipswich,Southampton-Norwich, Burnley-Sunderland y AFC Wimbledon-Sutton.