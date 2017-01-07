Escuche ahora

07/01/2017 - 20:34

Resultados de la tercera ronda de la Copade Inglaterra (FA Cup), tras los encuentros disputados este sábado.

Londres, 7 ene (EFE).- Resultados de la tercera ronda de la Copade Inglaterra (FA Cup), tras los encuentros disputados este sábado.

-- Resultados de la 3a ronda:

- Viernes:

West Ham 0 - MANCHESTER CITY 5

- Sábado:

MANCHESTER UNITED 4 - Reading 0

ACCRINGTON STAN. 2 - Luton 1

Barrow 0 - ROCHDALE 2

Birmingham 1 - Newcastle 1

Blackpool 0 - Barnsley 0

Bolton Wanderers 0 - Crystal Palace 0

BRENTFORD 5 - Eastleigh 1

BRIGHTON 2 - MK Dons 0

Bristol 0 - Fleetwood Town 0

Everton 1 - LEICESTER 2

HUDDERSFIELD 4 - Port Vale 0

HULL 2 - Swansea 0

Ipswich Town 2 - Lincoln 2

MILLWALL 3 - Bournemouth 0

Norwich 2 - Southampton 2

Queens Park Rangers 1 - BLACKBURN ROVERS 2

Rotherham 2 - OXFORD UNITED 3

Stoke 0 - WOLVERHAMPTON 2

Sunderland 0 - Burnley 0

Sutton 0 - AFC Wimbledon 0

WATFORD 2 - Burton Albion 0

West Bromwich 1 - DERBY COUNTY 2

WIGAN 2 - Nottingham Forest 0

WYCOMBE 2 - Stourbridge 1

Preston 1 - Arsenal 2

- Domingo 8 de enero:

Cardiff . - Fulham .(11:30 GMT)

Liverpool . - Plymouth .(13:30 GMT)

Chelsea . - Peterborough .(15:00 GMT)

Middlesbrough . - Sheffield Wed .(15:00 GMT)

Tottenham . - Aston Villa .(16:00 GMT)

- Lunes 9 de enero:

Cambridge United . - Leeds .(19:45 GMT)

- Clasificados para dieciseisavos de final: Manchester City,Manchester United, Leicester, Hull, Watford, Accrington, Rochdale,Brentford, Brighton, Huddersfield, Millwall, Blackburn Rovers,Oxford United, Wolferhampton, Derby County y Wycombe.

- Replay (desempate): Newcastle-Birmingham, Barnsley-Blackpool,Crystal Palace-Bolton, Fleetwood-Bristol City, Lincoln-Ipswich,Southampton-Norwich, Burnley-Sunderland y AFC Wimbledon-Sutton.

