Resultados de la 20ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 4 ene (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésima jornada.
-- Resultados de la 20ª jornada:
- Miércoles:
Tottenham 2 - Chelsea 0
- Martes
Bournemouth 3 - Arsenal 3
Crystal Palace 1 - Swansea 2
Stoke 2 - Watford 0
- Lunes:
Middlesbrough 0 - Leicester 0
Everton 3 - Southampton 0
Manchester City 2 - Burnley 1
Sunderland 2 - Liverpool 2
West Bromwich 3 - Hull City 1
West Ham 0 - Manchester United 2
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS.
------------------------
.1. Chelsea 20 16 1 3 42 15 49
.2. Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 44
.3. Tottenham 20 12 6 2 39 14 42
.4. Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 42
.5. Arsenal 20 12 5 3 44 22 41
.6. Manchester Utd 20 11 6 3 31 19 39
.7. Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 30
.8. West Brom 20 8 5 7 28 24 29
.9. Bournemouth 20 7 4 9 29 34 25
10. Southampton 20 6 6 8 19 25 24
11. Stoke 20 6 6 8 24 32 24
12. Burnley 20 7 2 11 22 31 23
13. West Ham 20 6 4 10 23 35 22
14. Watford 20 6 4 10 23 36 22
15. Leicester 20 5 6 9 24 31 21
16. Middlesbrough 20 4 7 9 17 22 19
17. Crystal Palace 20 4 4 12 30 37 16
18. Sunderland 20 4 3 13 19 37 15
19. Swansea 20 4 3 13 23 45 15
20. Hull City 20 3 4 13 17 44 13
-- Jornada 21 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 14 de enero: Tottenham-West Bromwich (12:30 GMT),Burnley-Southampton (15:00 GMT), Hull City-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT),Sunderland-Stoke (15:00 GMT), Swansea-Arsenal (15:00 GMT),Watford-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT), West Ham-Crystal Palace (15:00GMT) y Leicester-Chelsea (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 15 de enero: Everton-Manchester City (13:30 GMT) yManchester United-Liverpool (16:00 GMT).