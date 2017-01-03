Escuche ahora

La Luciérnaga

Gustavo Gómez

Síganos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Deportes

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Resultados de la 20ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

03/01/2017 - 23:08

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésima jornada.

Londres, 3 ene (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésima jornada.

-- Resultados de la 20ª jornada:

- Martes

Bournemouth 3 - Arsenal 3

Crystal Palace 1 - Swansea 2

Stoke 2 - Watford 0

- Miércoles:

Tottenham . - Chelsea .(21.00 CET/20:00 GMT)

- Lunes:

Middlesbrough 0 - Leicester 0

Everton 3 - Southampton 0

Manchester City 2 - Burnley 1

Sunderland 2 - Liverpool 2

West Bromwich 3 - Hull City 1

West Ham 0 - Manchester United 2

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS.

------------------------

.1. Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 49

.2. Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 44

.3. Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 42

.4. Arsenal 20 12 5 3 44 22 41

.5. Tottenham 19 11 6 2 37 14 39

.6. Manchester Utd 20 11 6 3 31 19 39

.7. Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 30

.8. West Brom 20 8 5 7 28 24 29

.9. Bournemouth 20 7 4 9 29 34 25

10. Southampton 20 6 6 8 19 25 24

11. Stoke 20 6 6 8 24 32 24

12. Burnley 20 7 2 11 22 31 23

13. West Ham 20 6 4 10 23 35 22

14. Watford 20 6 4 10 23 36 22

15. Leicester 20 5 6 9 24 31 21

16. Middlesbrough 20 4 7 9 17 22 19

17. Crystal Palace 20 4 4 12 30 37 16

18. Sunderland 20 4 3 13 19 37 15

19. Swansea 20 4 3 13 23 45 15

20. Hull City 20 3 4 13 17 44 13

-- Jornada 21 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 14 de enero: Tottenham-West Bromwich (12:30 GMT),Burnley-Southampton (15:00 GMT), Hull City-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT),Sunderland-Stoke (15:00 GMT), Swansea-Arsenal (15:00 GMT),Watford-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT), West Ham-Crystal Palace (15:00GMT) y Leicester-Chelsea (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 15 de enero: Everton-Manchester City (13:30 GMT) yManchester United-Liverpool (16:00 GMT).

Últimas noticias

Simeone no da por resuelta la eliminatoria pese al 0-2

Existe un interés mutuo entre Millonarios y Leonardo Pisculichi

Christian Santos: "Nos dejamos caer mucho, demasiado"

Garitano: "El equipo ha sabido sobreponerse y dejar la eliminatoria viva"

Pellegrino: "En los 30 últimos minutos cedimos demasiado terreno"

Secciones

Ciudades

Programas

Redes Sociales

Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar