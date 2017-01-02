Escuche ahora

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Resultados de la 20ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

02/01/2017 - 18:23

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésima jornada.

Londres, 2 ene (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a lavigésima jornada.

- Resultados de la 20ª jornada:

. Lunes:

Middlesbrough 0 - Leicester 0

Everton 3 - Southampton 0

Manchester City 2 - Burnley 1

Sunderland 2 - Liverpool 2

West Bromwich 3 - Hull City 1

West Ham . - Manchester United .(17:15 GMT)

. Martes

Bournemouth . - Arsenal .(19:45 GMT)

Crystal Palace . - Swansea .(20:00 GMT)

Stoke . - Watford .(20:00 GMT)

. Miércoles:

Tottenham . - Chelsea .(20:00 GMT)

- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS.

------------------------

.1. Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 49

.2. Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 44

.3. Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 42

.4. Arsenal 19 12 4 3 41 19 40

.5. Tottenham 19 11 6 2 37 14 39

.6. Manchester Utd 19 10 6 3 29 19 36

.7. Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 30

.8. West Brom 20 8 5 7 28 24 29

.9. Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 26 31 24

10. Southampton 20 6 6 8 19 25 24

11. Burnley 20 7 2 11 22 31 23

12. West Ham 19 6 4 9 23 33 22

13. Watford 19 6 4 9 23 34 22

14. Leicester 20 5 6 9 24 31 21

15. Stoke 19 5 6 8 22 32 21

16. Middlesbrough 20 4 7 9 17 22 19

17. Crystal Palace 19 4 4 11 29 35 16

18. Sunderland 20 4 3 13 19 37 15

19. Hull City 20 3 4 13 17 44 13

20. Swansea 19 3 3 13 21 44 12

-- Jornada 21 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 14 de enero: Tottenham-West Bromwich (12:30 GMT),Burnley-Southampton (15:00 GMT), Hull City-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT),Sunderland-Stoke (15:00 GMT), Swansea-Arsenal (15:00 GMT),Watford-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT), West Ham-Crystal Palace (15:00GMT) y Leicester-Chelsea (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 15 de enero: Everton-Manchester City (13:30 GMT) yManchester United-Liverpool (16:00 GMT).

