[Fotos] Kirby, el "nuevo integrante" de la familia Kardashian-Jenner

28 DIC 2016 - 15:31
CET
Cut the back of Kendall's dress so I could make myself a tank top lol. Kinda tight but so is my life!!! @musclemilk #roadtrip #musclemilk #lovemysister #tanktop #onfleek
Una foto publicada por Kirby Jenner (@kirbyjenner) el 14 de Jul de 2015 a la(s) 7:30 PDT
Kendall Jenner es una de las hijas menores de la empresaria Kriss y el exdeportista Bruce Jenner
Waiting 30 min after eating to swim. Damn @MarkWahlberg is a good cook smh!!! Love ya Mark @justinbieber and @kendalljenner! #squad #daywiththefam #wahlburgers #denim #cranberry #nutrition
Una foto publicada por Kirby Jenner (@kirbyjenner) el 14 de Jul de 2015 a la(s) 7:31 PDT
Ha participado en grande eventos de moda como en el evento más esperado del año, el desfile de lencería de Victoria’s Secret
Catching rays with the bae's 😘 @kyliejenner @kendalljenner #spf #iknowyouseeme #gotcutoutagain #betterlucknexttime #loveistheanswer
Una foto publicada por Kirby Jenner (@kirbyjenner) el 16 de Jul de 2015 a la(s) 8:14 PDT
La menor de las Kardashian es un ídolo para muchos jóvenes de su edad como por ejemplo Kirby
Up in the spot lookin extra fly! Before the day i die, I'ma touch the sky! Lol jk. The ride hadn't even started yet #backwhengucciwastheshittorock #backwhenslickrickhadtheshittopop #family #sixflags #fun
Una foto publicada por Kirby Jenner (@kirbyjenner) el 10 de Sep de 2015 a la(s) 12:23 PDT
Quien es un experto en el programa de edición, Photoshop y por ese talento ha revolucionado Instagram
Felt like Leo in Titanic! The part where he drowned tho :/ still was a pretty chill beach day! #summer #waslegallydeadfor2minutes #wenthomeandwatchedtitanic #katewinslet #leo
Una foto publicada por Kirby Jenner (@kirbyjenner) el 8 de Nov de 2015 a la(s) 1:40 PST
Pues ha realizado fotomontajes en los que hace parecer ser el mejor amigo o incluso un integrante de la familia Kardashian-Jenner.
Condiments should go on top of the sammy because that’s where your mouth hits first #kirbyfacts #chefkirby #condiments
Una foto publicada por Kirby Jenner (@kirbyjenner) el 22 de Ene de 2016 a la(s) 6:09 PST
I’M ON A HORSE! haha but srsly it’s a dog not a horse @calvinklein #notahorse #ifreakinlovehorsestho #mycalvins #gotcutoutagain #kendalllooksflawless #savethehorses
Una foto publicada por Kirby Jenner (@kirbyjenner) el 27 de Ene de 2016 a la(s) 6:29 PST
Got knocked in the face by a giant clump of glitter :/ Mom took me to the emergency room for a bit but Kendall and Kylie looked radiant! Still had a fun day tho! #hospitalfood #glitter #theklumps #eddiemurphie #glendalepediatrics #thanksmom
Una foto publicada por Kirby Jenner (@kirbyjenner) el 7 de Feb de 2016 a la(s) 9:34 PST
S/O to our waiter, Garrett, who took this dope pic of me and the crew! Haha this could be our new band photo smdh! We don’t ACTUALLY have a band tho #newband #SlappaDaBass #gooftroop #glutenfree #waiterhatedus #garrett
Una foto publicada por Kirby Jenner (@kirbyjenner) el 15 de Feb de 2016 a la(s) 1:09 PST
YES COACHELLA!!!!! I actually got lost for like 6 hrs last year and it was kinda traumatic but me n the crew have walkie talkies this year and a designated meeting spot! #almostcalled911 #stayhydrated #kirbyhacks #flashbackfriday #WokeUpInAPortaPotty 😳 #ShaniaTwainWasAmazingTho #coachella
Una foto publicada por Kirby Jenner (@kirbyjenner) el 15 de Abr de 2016 a la(s) 12:59 PDT
Heather from wardrobe had a total meltdown backstage and started throwing chairs EVERYWHERE so I had to step in and help Kendall get ready. #iThinkHeatherNeedsAvacation #KirbyToTheRescue #mayday
Una foto publicada por Kirby Jenner (@kirbyjenner) el 1 de May de 2016 a la(s) 9:36 PDT
That awkward moment when you’re mid-pic at a model shoot and you accidentally set your flip flops on fire LOL! Glad no one got hurt and we all stayed smooth AF for the photographer. #ProfessionalModels #SorryEveryone #Looking4NewFlipFlops #smh
Una foto publicada por Kirby Jenner (@kirbyjenner) el 31 de May de 2016 a la(s) 11:05 PDT
OMG this was the day me n Kendall met the world’s craziest seagull!!! True story: he had one leg, one flap and one GIANT attitude LOL! Mad love 4 birds tho. Also, don't eat the spiky skin part of a "pine-apple" cause it makes your insides bleed. #NoMoreFruitEverAgain #FlyLikeASeagull #DippedMyNoseInWhitePaint #goodluckFlappy #LightInternalBleeding
Una foto publicada por Kirby Jenner (@kirbyjenner) el 26 de Jul de 2016 a la(s) 11:17 PDT
Kylie dared me to eat one of the juicy looking flowers but it wasn’t real and the paper got stuck in my throat and we only had the photographer for 1 hr so I had to just chill and pretend I wasn’t choking for a VERY long time smdh. #Easter #ProfessionalModel #loveme17
Una foto publicada por Kirby Jenner (@kirbyjenner) el 11 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 10:21 PDT
Yikes! Me and Kendall are going through old episodes of #KUWTK and found something pretty funny LOL!! Not sure if I’m gonna post the vid tho... way too embarrassing! Smdh My bad @TarynManning! #MyDateGotMadAtMe #IkindaMessedUp #ButItsKindaFunny #SorryTarynManning
Una foto publicada por Kirby Jenner (@kirbyjenner) el 15 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 2:32 PST