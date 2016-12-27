Reacciones de famosos tras la muerte de Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher conocida por interpretar a la princesa Leia en ‘Star Wars’ falleció a los 60 años, por consecuencia de un infarto que sufrió la actriz mientras viajaba de Londres a Los Ángeles el pasado 24 de diciembre.
Al darse conocer la noticia las redes sociales se llenaron de mensajes de dolor, como algunos famosos que expresaron su dolor por esta partida.
Carrie always made me smile to be around her. My heartfelt condolence to all her family. #carriefisher https://t.co/e5VNvser9h— Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) 27 de diciembre de 2016
.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 27 de diciembre de 2016
I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) 27 de diciembre de 2016
Carrie was brilliant, funny and talented. Sending huge love be to her mom, her daughter, Billie and her many friends— mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) 27 de diciembre de 2016
I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!— Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) 27 de diciembre de 2016
no words #Devastated pic.twitter.com/R9Xo7IBKmh— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 27 de diciembre de 2016