El mundo del espectáculo llora la muerte del ícono George Michael

Al conocer que murió el británico George Michael, reconocidos artistas lamentaron por medio de su cuenta de Twitter esta gran perdida.
Unbelievable.— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) 25 de diciembre de 2016
RIP George Michael.
2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9— Duran Duran (@duranduran) 25 de diciembre de 2016
I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 25 de diciembre de 2016
Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) 25 de diciembre de 2016
God Bless George Michael , Say a prayer for him . A nice human .— Meat Loaf (@RealMeatLoaf) 25 de diciembre de 2016
26 de diciembre de 2016
So saddened to hear about the passing of George Michael today. He was a truly gifted singer and a musical inspiration. #RIPGeorgeMichael— Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) 25 de diciembre de 2016
Another incredible talent gone. Thank you for all the music Mr George Michael. Thoughts with your family and friends... 🙏🏼🙏🏼— Disclosure (@disclosure) 25 de diciembre de 2016
I'm just really angry right now. Because George Michael reminds me of a time when we wouldn't LET people be gay, even if we loved them.— Rainbow Rowell (@rainbowrowell) 25 de diciembre de 2016
I can't believe George Michael has died 😩😞. One of my favorite singers... gone too young 💔 #RIP— Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) 25 de diciembre de 2016