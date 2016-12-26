Marcador de la decimoctava jornada

Redacción deportes, 26 dic (EFE).-
Watford 1 Troy Deeney (71, pen)
Crystal Palace 1 Yohan Cabaye (26)
Arsenal 1 Oliver Giroud (86)
West Bromwich 0
Burnley 1 Andre Gray (81)
Middlesbrough 0
Chelsea 3 Pedro (24 y 93), Hazard (49)
Bournemouth 0
Leicester 0
Everton 2 Kevin Mirallas (51), Romelu Lukaku (91)
Manchester United 3 Daley Blind (39), Ibrahimovic (82), Henrikh
Mkhitaryan (86)
Sunderland 1 Fabio Borini (91)
Swansea 1 Fernando Llorente (89)
West Ham 4 Andre Ayew (13), Winston Reid (50), Michail
Antonio (78), Andrew Carroll (91)
Hull City 18.15 (17.15 GMT)
Manchester City
Liverpool 18:15 (17:15 GMT)
Stoke City
Southampton 20.45 (19.45 GMT)
Tottenham
Decimonovena jornada: Viernes 30 diciembre: Hull City - Everton;sábado 31 diciembre: Burnley - Sunderland, Chelsea - Stoke City,Leicester - West Ham, Manchester United - Middlesbrough, Southampton- West Bromwich, Swansea - Bournemouth y Liverpool - ManchesterCity; domingo 1 enero: Watford - Tottenham y Arsenal - CrystalPalace.