¡Feliz cumpleaños! Las mejores imágenes del polifacético Jared Leto

Síganos en:
Caracol Radio
26 DIC 2016 - 16:07
CET
I think this was in France a few years ago. I remember being on tour nonstop at that time and it was incredible. I wrote a little song called 'riot in paris' that I never finished. Our tour bus had actually driven through the middle of that very intense situation the night before. Car on fire. Police in gear. Insane. I was actually asleep on the bus somehow as we literally drove through it. We captured some of this trip in INTO THE WILD on VyRT. We must have been to Paris ten times that year. Unforgettable. #NotesFromTheOuternet Una foto publicada por JARED LETO (@jaredleto) el 18 de Feb de 2016 a la(s) 9:41 PST
Jared Leto nació en Luciana, Estados Unidos el 26 de diciembre de 1971.
From the ashes we rise... Ps. Nice work Una foto publicada por JARED LETO (@jaredleto) el 1 de Oct de 2015 a la(s) 6:01 PDT
Se dio a conocer en la industria por ser el vocalista, guitarrista, bajista, pianista, compositor y fundador de la banda 30 Seconds to Mars.
Hi Una foto publicada por JARED LETO (@jaredleto) el 6 de Ago de 2015 a la(s) 11:26 PDT
Creció en un ambiente de actores, músicos, fotógrafos y diferentes actores de teatro.
This is who I really am Una foto publicada por JARED LETO (@jaredleto) el 24 de Jul de 2015 a la(s) 11:14 PDT
En el 2000 interpretó a un adicto de la heroína en el film ‘Requiem for a Dream’.
Who the hell is this? Una foto publicada por JARED LETO (@jaredleto) el 8 de Jul de 2015 a la(s) 8:47 PDT
La preparación para este papel fue extrema.
Love Lust Faith + Dreams. Una foto publicada por JARED LETO (@jaredleto) el 27 de Abr de 2015 a la(s) 9:32 PDT
Tuvo que perder 28 kilos para interpretar con realismo a su personaje.
Miss you Una foto publicada por JARED LETO (@jaredleto) el 30 de Abr de 2015 a la(s) 7:42 PDT
En el 2012 volvió a interpretar a un joven delgado por esta vez era víctima del VIH en la película Dallas Buyers Club.
Excited to announce #TheAcademy invited me to present at this year's #Oscars, FEB 22! Una foto publicada por JARED LETO (@jaredleto) el 4 de Feb de 2015 a la(s) 8:25 PST
Por este papel Jared Leto recibió un Globo de Oro, SAG Awards, Indie Spirit Awards y un Premio Óscar, en el 2014 como mejor actor de reparto.
Una foto publicada por JARED LETO (@jaredleto) el 15 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 8:28 PST
En la última película que participó fue en ‘Escuadrón Suicida’ interpretó al villano Joker.
2015 MTV #VMAS 👅👄🐷🌸🍉🎟🚨🎀🎈💗 Una foto publicada por JARED LETO (@jaredleto) el 29 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 9:52 PDT
