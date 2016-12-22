[Fotos] El listado de las famosas más bellas de 2016

Gustavo Gómez
Síganos en:
Darío Arizmendi
Iván Mejía y César Augusto Londoño
Diana Calderón
Diego Rueda
Andrés López
Diana Montoya
Diana Uribe
Usa
y
para navegar por la
galería
Ajustar foto
Caracol Radio
22 DIC 2016 - 17:13
CET
yesterday in Cannes Una foto publicada por Kendall (@kendalljenner) el 16 de May de 2016 a la(s) 7:06 PDT
yesterday in Cannes
Una foto publicada por Kendall (@kendalljenner) el 16 de May de 2016 a la(s) 7:06 PDT
Kendall Jenner, la modelo deslumbró este año en cada alfombra roja con sus estilizados atuendos y por supuesto en la pasarela de Victoria’s Secret.
Fun night last night at the Gotham Awards with #calvinklein #deepeuphoria #ad Una foto publicada por @margotrobbie el 29 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 3:31 PST
Fun night last night at the Gotham Awards with #calvinklein #deepeuphoria #ad
Una foto publicada por @margotrobbie el 29 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 3:31 PST
Margot Robbie, quien enamoró a más de uno por su actuación en “El escuadrón suicida” como Harley Quinn, en las alfombras rojas de los grandes eventos de Hollywood deslumbra con sus peinados relajados y su glamour.
📸 A wonderful evening last night 🌟💫 @britishfashioncouncil awards ! I'm excited to see more from Pre -fall collection soon 😊@peterpilotto 👗🙏🏻👌🏼missing💋💅🏻💇🏼💄 already 😊@nelson_catarino_makeup @mrjordangarrett Una foto publicada por Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) el 6 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 5:41 PST
📸 A wonderful evening last night 🌟💫 @britishfashioncouncil awards ! I'm excited to see more from Pre -fall collection soon 😊@peterpilotto 👗🙏🏻👌🏼missing💋💅🏻💇🏼💄 already 😊@nelson_catarino_makeup @mrjordangarrett
Una foto publicada por Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) el 6 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 5:41 PST
Olivia Palermo, esta diva de la moda siempre deja ver lo mejor de ella en la calle o en las alfombras rojas.
@revivaltour Una foto publicada por Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) el 11 de May de 2016 a la(s) 12:49 PDT
@revivaltour
Una foto publicada por Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) el 11 de May de 2016 a la(s) 12:49 PDT
Selena Gomez, esta artista a pesar de ausentarse por un tiempo de los ‘flashes’ siempre está muy bella tanto afuera y adentro del escenario.
Starting off Paris fashion week with @lanvinofficial 💜 Una foto publicada por Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) el 28 de Sep de 2016 a la(s) 6:00 PDT
Starting off Paris fashion week with @lanvinofficial 💜
Una foto publicada por Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) el 28 de Sep de 2016 a la(s) 6:00 PDT
Taylor Hill, esta top ha cautivado a muchas marcas que la han escogido como imagen por su belleza natural y gran estilo.
✌🏽️ Una foto publicada por Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) el 15 de Jun de 2016 a la(s) 2:00 PDT
✌🏽️
Una foto publicada por Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) el 15 de Jun de 2016 a la(s) 2:00 PDT
Emily Ratajkowski, la modelo y actriz tanto en redes sociales como en los grandes eventos ha deslumbrado con su belleza y sensualidad.
Thank you @oneyoungworld! #goal5 #heforshe #equality Black top by @behno_official. behno's mission is to redefine and bring awareness to the craft and character of “made in India”. behno aims to inspire change and improve factory conditions globally to better the quality of life and safety of individuals in the garmenting trade in developing countries. They work in partnership with international factories that adhere to rigid factory compliances. Trousers by @dior #thewomenbehindmydress #artisans #30wears Jewellery by @allbluesofficial a Stockholm based jewellery studio. Every piece is handcrafted in a local, third generation foundry using recycled 925 silver and 18ct gold. All Blues aims to create pieces of jewellery people want to collect and wear for a lifetime, independent of seasonal trends. #ecoloves fashion information in association with @ecoage Una foto publicada por Emma Watson (@emmawatson) el 3 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 4:35 PDT
Thank you @oneyoungworld! #goal5 #heforshe #equality Black top by @behno_official. behno's mission is to redefine and bring awareness to the craft and character of “made in India”. behno aims to inspire change and improve factory conditions globally to better the quality of life and safety of individuals in the garmenting trade in developing countries. They work in partnership with international factories that adhere to rigid factory compliances. Trousers by @dior #thewomenbehindmydress #artisans #30wears Jewellery by @allbluesofficial a Stockholm based jewellery studio. Every piece is handcrafted in a local, third generation foundry using recycled 925 silver and 18ct gold. All Blues aims to create pieces of jewellery people want to collect and wear for a lifetime, independent of seasonal trends. #ecoloves fashion information in association with @ecoage
Una foto publicada por Emma Watson (@emmawatson) el 3 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 4:35 PDT
Emma Watson, esta actriz nunca pasará de moda, pues aparte de su belleza ha demostrado lo inteligente que es en grandes eventos sociales.
Congratulations to my @stuartweitzman family on the opening of the Regent St SW Flagship Store in London! 🇬🇧🇬🇧 Had a great time celebrating xx #inourshoes Una foto publicada por Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) el 15 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 7:14 PST
Congratulations to my @stuartweitzman family on the opening of the Regent St SW Flagship Store in London! 🇬🇧🇬🇧 Had a great time celebrating xx #inourshoes
Una foto publicada por Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) el 15 de Nov de 2016 a la(s) 7:14 PST
Gigi Hadid, esta modelo junto a Kendall siempre se llevan los ‘flashes’ por su belleza y forma de vestir.