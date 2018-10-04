Alfredo Morelos y Fredy Montero presentes, con gol, en la Europa League

Aquí los goles de los colombianos en Europa League
⚽ RANGERS 3 - 1 SC Rapid Wien— Rangers Goals (@RangersGoaIs) 4 de octubre de 2018
🐃 Alfredo Morelos
⌚ 90+4' pic.twitter.com/lgSdOGpJN5
Fredy Montero goal in #UEL!!!— #ThankYouDeuce (@JogaBonito_USA) 4 de octubre de 2018
The former #MLS star scored the late equalizer for #SportingCP, who pulled off dramatic 2-1 away win with 2 goals in stoppage time.
Great skill to control the long ball, evade the defender, and finish to bottom corner.#FKVSCP #SCP #Sounders #VWFC pic.twitter.com/zbg8m3Bhqb