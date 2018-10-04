Alfredo Morelos y Fredy Montero presentes, con gol, en la Europa League

Fredy Montero goal in #UEL!!!



The former #MLS star scored the late equalizer for #SportingCP, who pulled off dramatic 2-1 away win with 2 goals in stoppage time.



Great skill to control the long ball, evade the defender, and finish to bottom corner.#FKVSCP #SCP #Sounders #VWFC pic.twitter.com/zbg8m3Bhqb