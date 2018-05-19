Mi Banda Sonora con Marcela Carvajal

MI BANDA SONORA MARCELA CARVAJAL

La papa con tomate-Las Ardillitas

Do, re, mi-Las Ardillitas

Norwegian Wood-José Feliciano

(Just Like) Starting Over-John Lennon

Imagine-John Lennon

Bohemian Rhapsody-Queen

We are the champions-Queen

You take my breath away-Queen

Concierto de Aranjuez (fragmento)-Paco de Lucía

A little Respect-Erasure

El ratón-Cheo Feliciano

Yo no te pido la luna-Daniela Romo

No dices mas-Moenia

Summertime-Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

La vie en rose-Edith Piaff

Can’t stop the feeling-Justin Timberlake