Carrusel Deportivo

Andrés López

Sábado 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Domingo 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Gustavo Gómez

Mi Banda Sonora con Marcela Carvajal

La famosa actriz, Marcela Carvajal estuvo en ‘A vivir que son dos días’ revelando los secretos más íntimos de su vida privada.

Bogotá

MI BANDA SONORA MARCELA CARVAJAL 

 

La papa con tomate-Las Ardillitas

Do, re, mi-Las Ardillitas

Norwegian Wood-José Feliciano

(Just Like) Starting Over-John Lennon

 

Imagine-John Lennon

Bohemian Rhapsody-Queen

We are the champions-Queen

 

You take my breath away-Queen

Concierto de Aranjuez (fragmento)-Paco de Lucía

A little Respect-Erasure

El ratón-Cheo Feliciano

Yo no te pido la luna-Daniela Romo

 

No dices mas-Moenia

Summertime-Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

La vie en rose-Edith Piaff

Can’t stop the feeling-Justin Timberlake

 

 

 

