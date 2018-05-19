Mi Banda Sonora con Marcela Carvajal

MI BANDA SONORA MARCELA CARVAJAL
La papa con tomate-Las Ardillitas
Do, re, mi-Las Ardillitas
Norwegian Wood-José Feliciano
(Just Like) Starting Over-John Lennon
Imagine-John Lennon
Bohemian Rhapsody-Queen
We are the champions-Queen
You take my breath away-Queen
Concierto de Aranjuez (fragmento)-Paco de Lucía
A little Respect-Erasure
El ratón-Cheo Feliciano
Yo no te pido la luna-Daniela Romo
No dices mas-Moenia
Summertime-Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong
La vie en rose-Edith Piaff
Can’t stop the feeling-Justin Timberlake