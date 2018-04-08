Mi Banda Sonora con Patria López Ruiz

MI BANDA SONORA PATRICIA LÓPEZ RUIZ
I say a little prayer-Aretha Franklin
Alma mia-Luz Casal
My way-Frank Sinatra
My first, my last, my everything-Barry White
We are family-Sister Sledge
Father and son-Cat Stevens
Celebration-Kool and the Gang
Toda la vida-Emmanuel
La vie en rose-Edith Piaf
You`ve got friend-Carole King
La vida es bonita-Héctor Lavoe
Mi pequeño tesoro-Presuntos Implicados
El último adios-Paulina Rubio
A te-Jovanotti
Samba da Bençao-Bebel Gilberto
How can you mend a broken heart-Diana Krall
Strong enough-Cher
Maravilloso corazón-Raphael
As time goes by-Ibrahim Ferrer