Noticiero Caracol

Andrés López

Sábado 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Domingo 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Gustavo Gómez

Mi Banda Sonora con Patria López Ruiz

La ex señorita Colombia Patricia López Ruiz reveló para los oyentes de ‘A vivir que son dos días detalles de su vida privada.

Bogotá

MI BANDA SONORA PATRICIA LÓPEZ RUIZ

 

I say a little prayer-Aretha Franklin

Alma mia-Luz Casal

My way-Frank Sinatra

My first, my last, my everything-Barry White

We are family-Sister Sledge

 

Father and son-Cat Stevens

Celebration-Kool and the Gang

Toda la vida-Emmanuel

La vie en rose-Edith Piaf

 

You`ve got friend-Carole King

La vida es bonita-Héctor Lavoe

Mi pequeño tesoro-Presuntos Implicados

El último adios-Paulina Rubio

A te-Jovanotti

 

Samba da Bençao-Bebel Gilberto

How can you mend a broken heart-Diana Krall

Strong enough-Cher

Maravilloso corazón-Raphael

As time goes by-Ibrahim Ferrer

 

 

