Mi Banda Sonora con el Capitán Franco Ospina

MI BANDA SONORA CAPITÁN FRANCO OSPINA
El caballo prieto-Antonio Aguilar
Espumas-Jorge Villamil
¡Cómo quisiera decirte! -Los Ángeles Negros
Si las flores pudieran hablar-Nelson Ned
Contigo aprendí-Armando Manzanero
Father and son-Cat Stevens
Captain sunshine-Neil Diamond
La tierra del olvido-Carlos Vives
You´ve got a friend-James Taylor
Samba pa´ti-Carlos Santana
Endless love-Lionel Richie & Diana Ross
Off the wall-Michael Jackson
One love-Bob Marley
El tren de los buenos tiempos-Carlos Vives
Let it be-The Beatles
I Will Survive-Gloria Gaynor
