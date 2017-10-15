En Familia

Andrés López

Sábado 8 A.M. - 12 P.M. Domingo 7 A.M. - 10 A.M.

Mi Banda Sonora con el Capitán Franco Ospina

Este marinero que le dio la vuelta al mundo en un velero nos describe como el mar le enseñó el valor de la vida en familia y la importancia de la naturaleza. Sea testigo aquí de una espectacular historia de vida.

Bogotá

MI BANDA SONORA CAPITÁN FRANCO OSPINA

El caballo prieto-Antonio Aguilar
Espumas-Jorge Villamil
¡Cómo quisiera decirte! -Los Ángeles Negros
Si las flores pudieran hablar-Nelson Ned

Contigo aprendí-Armando Manzanero
Father and son-Cat Stevens
Captain sunshine-Neil Diamond

La tierra del olvido-Carlos Vives
You´ve got a friend-James Taylor
Samba pa´ti-Carlos Santana

Endless love-Lionel Richie & Diana Ross
Off the wall-Michael Jackson
One love-Bob Marley

El tren de los buenos tiempos-Carlos Vives
Let it be-The Beatles
I Will Survive-Gloria Gaynor

