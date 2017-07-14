6AM Hoy por Hoy

¡No se lo pierda! Vea la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Emmy 2017

Este año se espera una de las peleas más reñidas de los últimos años.

El pr&oacute;ximo 17 de septiembre se realizar&aacute; esta entrega de premios.

El próximo 17 de septiembre se realizará esta entrega de premios. / Getty Images

14/07/2017 - 01:18

Hoy fueron presentadas las nominaciones de los Premios Emmy ante la mirada de cientos de espectadores. Los actores Anna Chlumsky y Shemar Moore fueron los encargados de revelar uno a uno, los elegidos en cada categoría.

Esta entrega de premios se llevará acabo el próximo 17 de septiembre en Los Ángeles, California. Por su parte, Stephen Colbert, presentador del programa de televisión "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" será el maestro de ceremonias.

A continuación encontrará el listado completo:

Mejor serie dramática

  •  Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of Cards
  •  The Handmaid's Tale
  •  Stranger Things
  • This is Us
  • Westworld

Mejor comedia

  •  Atlanta
  • Black-ish
  • Master of None
  •  Modern Family
  •  Silicon Valley
  •  Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
  •  Veep

Mejor miniserie

  • Big Little Lies
  • Fargo
  •  FEUD: Bette And Joan
  • Genius
  • The Night Of

Mejor actor (drama)

  • Matthew Rhys - The Americans
  • Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
  • Kevin Spacey - House of Cards
  • Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
  • Sterling K Brown - This is Us
  • Anthony Hopkins - Westworld

 

Mejor actriz (drama)

  • Keri Russell - The Americans
  • Claire Foy - The Crown
  • Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
  • Robin Wright - House of Cards
  • Viola Davis - How to Get Away with Murder
  • Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

Mejor actor (comedia)

  • Donald Glover - Atlanta
  • Zach Galifianakis - Baskets
  • Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
  • Aziz Ansari - Master of None
  • William H. Macy - Shameless
  • Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent

Mejor actriz (comedia)

  • Pamela Adlon - Better Things
  • Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
  • Lily Tomlin - Grace And Frankie
  • Allison Janney - Mom
  • Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Mejor actor de reparto (drama)

  • Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
  • John Lithgow - The Crown
  • Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
  • Michael Kelly - House of Cards
  • David Harbour - Stranger Things
  • Ron Cephas Jones - This is Us

Mejor actriz de reparto (drama)

  • Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
  • Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
  • Uzo Aduba - Orange is the New Black
  • Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
  • Chrissy Metz - This is Us
  • Thandle Newton - Westworld

Mejor actor de reparto (comedia)

  • Louie Anderson - Baskets
  • Ty Burrell - Modern Family
  • Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
  • Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
  • Tony Hale - Veep
  • Matt Walsh – Veep

Mejor actriz de reparto (comedia)

  • Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live
  • Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
  • Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
  • Kathryn Hahn - Transparent
  • Judith Light - Transparent
  • Anna Chlumsky - Veep

“Este hecho está asociado con el cambio climático": Director INVEMAR sobre iceberg

