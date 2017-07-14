¡No se lo pierda! Vea la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Emmy 2017

Hoy fueron presentadas las nominaciones de los Premios Emmy ante la mirada de cientos de espectadores. Los actores Anna Chlumsky y Shemar Moore fueron los encargados de revelar uno a uno, los elegidos en cada categoría.
Esta entrega de premios se llevará acabo el próximo 17 de septiembre en Los Ángeles, California. Por su parte, Stephen Colbert, presentador del programa de televisión "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" será el maestro de ceremonias.
A continuación encontrará el listado completo:
Mejor serie dramática
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of Cards
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Stranger Things
- This is Us
- Westworld
Mejor comedia
- Atlanta
- Black-ish
- Master of None
- Modern Family
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Veep
Mejor miniserie
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- FEUD: Bette And Joan
- Genius
- The Night Of
Mejor actor (drama)
- Matthew Rhys - The Americans
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Kevin Spacey - House of Cards
- Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
- Sterling K Brown - This is Us
- Anthony Hopkins - Westworld
Mejor actriz (drama)
- Keri Russell - The Americans
- Claire Foy - The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
- Robin Wright - House of Cards
- Viola Davis - How to Get Away with Murder
- Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
Mejor actor (comedia)
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Zach Galifianakis - Baskets
- Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
- Aziz Ansari - Master of None
- William H. Macy - Shameless
- Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent
Mejor actriz (comedia)
- Pamela Adlon - Better Things
- Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
- Lily Tomlin - Grace And Frankie
- Allison Janney - Mom
- Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Mejor actor de reparto (drama)
- Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
- John Lithgow - The Crown
- Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
- Michael Kelly - House of Cards
- David Harbour - Stranger Things
- Ron Cephas Jones - This is Us
Mejor actriz de reparto (drama)
- Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
- Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
- Uzo Aduba - Orange is the New Black
- Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
- Chrissy Metz - This is Us
- Thandle Newton - Westworld
Mejor actor de reparto (comedia)
- Louie Anderson - Baskets
- Ty Burrell - Modern Family
- Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
- Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Tony Hale - Veep
- Matt Walsh – Veep
Mejor actriz de reparto (comedia)
- Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live
- Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
- Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
- Kathryn Hahn - Transparent
- Judith Light - Transparent
- Anna Chlumsky - Veep