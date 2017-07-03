Escuche ahora

Las mejores canciones de 2017 hasta el momento según Billboard

¿En qué posición creé que está ‘Despacito’ de Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat Justin Bieber? Conózcalo aquí.

cc

03/07/2017 - 19:29

La revista estadounidense publicó las 50 mejores canciones hasta el momento, en la que hace parte la canción ‘Despacito’ de Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee junto a Justin Bierber. 

En esta nota publicaremos las 10 primeras canciones de la lista, pero si quiere conocer el ranking completo ingrese al siguiente link: 50 Best Songs of 2017 So Far

10. Selena Gomez, "Bad Liar"

9. The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, "I Feel It Coming"

8. Khalid, "Location"

7. Lil Uzi Vert, "XO Tour Llif3"

6. Kendrick Lamar, "DNA."

5. Harry Styles, "Sign of the Times"

4. Lorde, "Green Light"

3. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, "Despacito" (Remix)

2. Drake, "Passionfruit"

1. Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos, "Slide"

 

 

 

