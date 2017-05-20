Mi Banda Sonora con Miguel Bosé

Jossimar Calvo, oro en Copa Mundo de Gimnasia en Croacia
Caracol Radio
SÁBADO 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. / DOMINGO DE 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Dirige Andrés López
MI BANDA SONORA MIGUEL BOSÉ
Riders on the Storm-The Doors
Losing my religión-REM
I say a little prayer-Aretha Franklin
Azurro-Adriano Celentano
Good bye yellow brick road-Elton John
Get i ton-T. Rex
Alellujah-Jeff Buckley
Don´t dream is over-Crowded House
Teardrop-Massive Attack
Hang on to your love-Sade
Formidable-Stromae
Fantasy-Earth Wind and Fire
Si tu no vuelves-Miguel Bosé