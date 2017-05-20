Mi Banda Sonora con Miguel Bosé

Escuche ahora

El cantante español, panameño, colombiano e italiano interprete de canciones como 'Amor bandido' y 'Si tu no vuelves', nos abrió su corazón y nos contó acerca de esas experiencias que lo han marcado durante toda su vida. Acompáñenos en este gran viaje por la vida del gran Miguel Bosé.

Bogotá 20/05/2017 - 19:42

MI BANDA SONORA MIGUEL BOSÉ

Riders on the Storm-The Doors
Losing my religión-REM

I say a little prayer-Aretha Franklin
Azurro-Adriano Celentano
Good bye yellow brick road-Elton John
Get i ton-T. Rex

Alellujah-Jeff Buckley
Don´t dream is over-Crowded House
Teardrop-Massive Attack

Hang on to your love-Sade
Formidable-Stromae
Fantasy-Earth Wind and Fire
Si tu no vuelves-Miguel Bosé

