Mi Banda Sonora con Miguel Bosé

MI BANDA SONORA MIGUEL BOSÉ

Riders on the Storm-The Doors

Losing my religión-REM

I say a little prayer-Aretha Franklin

Azurro-Adriano Celentano

Good bye yellow brick road-Elton John

Get i ton-T. Rex

Alellujah-Jeff Buckley

Don´t dream is over-Crowded House

Teardrop-Massive Attack

Hang on to your love-Sade

Formidable-Stromae

Fantasy-Earth Wind and Fire

Si tu no vuelves-Miguel Bosé