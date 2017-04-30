Escuche ahora

Mi Banda Sonora con Fernando Arévalo

El libretista y actor colombiano que personificó a el Padre Rivas en 'La Niña', abrió su corazón y nos contó los recuerdos que más lo han marcado durante su vida de la mano de una variada lista de música y artistas.

Bogotá 30/04/2017 - 16:28

MI BANDA SONORA FERNANDO ARÉVALO

Intermezzo-Oriol Rangel
I can´t get no (Satisfaction)-The Rolling Stones
Los Sabanales-Corraleros de Majagual
Help-The Beatles

Yo soy aquel-Raphael
El corazón es un gitano-Nicola di Bari
Apágame la vela-Los Melódicos
La sirena-Nelson y sus estrellas
Concierto para piano # 5 (Fragmento)-Beethoven
Journey to the centre of the earth-Rick Wakeman

Sonido Bestial-Richie Ray y Bobby Cruz
Buscando Guayaba-Rubén Blades
Wish you were here-Pink Floyd
I Feel good-James Brown

El Preso-Fruko y sus tesos
Unicamente tu-Felipe Pirela
Summertime-Janis Joplin
Take Five-Dave Brubeck
Te Invito-Herencia de Timbiquí

