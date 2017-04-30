Mi Banda Sonora con Fernando Arévalo

SÁBADO 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. / DOMINGO DE 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Dirige Andrés López
MI BANDA SONORA FERNANDO ARÉVALO
Intermezzo-Oriol Rangel
I can´t get no (Satisfaction)-The Rolling Stones
Los Sabanales-Corraleros de Majagual
Help-The Beatles
Yo soy aquel-Raphael
El corazón es un gitano-Nicola di Bari
Apágame la vela-Los Melódicos
La sirena-Nelson y sus estrellas
Concierto para piano # 5 (Fragmento)-Beethoven
Journey to the centre of the earth-Rick Wakeman
Sonido Bestial-Richie Ray y Bobby Cruz
Buscando Guayaba-Rubén Blades
Wish you were here-Pink Floyd
I Feel good-James Brown
El Preso-Fruko y sus tesos
Unicamente tu-Felipe Pirela
Summertime-Janis Joplin
Take Five-Dave Brubeck
Te Invito-Herencia de Timbiquí