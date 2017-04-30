Mi Banda Sonora con Fernando Arévalo

MI BANDA SONORA FERNANDO ARÉVALO

Intermezzo-Oriol Rangel

I can´t get no (Satisfaction)-The Rolling Stones

Los Sabanales-Corraleros de Majagual

Help-The Beatles

Yo soy aquel-Raphael

El corazón es un gitano-Nicola di Bari

Apágame la vela-Los Melódicos

La sirena-Nelson y sus estrellas

Concierto para piano # 5 (Fragmento)-Beethoven

Journey to the centre of the earth-Rick Wakeman

Sonido Bestial-Richie Ray y Bobby Cruz

Buscando Guayaba-Rubén Blades

Wish you were here-Pink Floyd

I Feel good-James Brown

El Preso-Fruko y sus tesos

Unicamente tu-Felipe Pirela

Summertime-Janis Joplin

Take Five-Dave Brubeck

Te Invito-Herencia de Timbiquí