Mi Banda Sonora con Humberto de La Calle

SÁBADO 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. / DOMINGO DE 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Dirige Andrés López
MI BANDA SONORA HUMBERTO DE LA CALLE
Mi noche triste-Carlos Gardel
La cumparsita-Astor Piazzola
Desde el alma-Susana Rinaldi
Perfidia-Alfredo Sadel
Qué dirá el santo padre-Quilapayún
Mediterráneo-Joan Manuel Serrat
Mack the knife
Take Five-Dave Brubeck
Phantom of the opera
Yesterday-The Beatles
Rolling in the Deep-Adele
Use somebody-Kings of Leon
Pumped up kicks-Foster the people
La diosa coronada-Carlos Vives
Titanium-David Guetta
Banan boat song-Harry Belafonte