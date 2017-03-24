Escuche ahora

Mi Banda Sonora con Humberto de La Calle

El abogado, político y escritor colombiano, que fue Registrador Nacional del Estado Civil y Magistrado de la Corte Suprema de Justicia, nos compartió de la mano de la música, las experiencias que más lo han marcado a lo largo de su vida.

Bogotá 24/03/2017 - 23:38

MI BANDA SONORA HUMBERTO DE LA CALLE

Mi noche triste-Carlos Gardel
La cumparsita-Astor Piazzola
Desde el alma-Susana Rinaldi

Perfidia-Alfredo Sadel
Qué dirá el santo padre-Quilapayún
Mediterráneo-Joan Manuel Serrat
Mack the knife

Take Five-Dave Brubeck
Phantom of the opera
Yesterday-The Beatles

Rolling in the Deep-Adele
Use somebody-Kings of Leon
Pumped up kicks-Foster the people

La diosa coronada-Carlos Vives
Titanium-David Guetta
Banan boat song-Harry Belafonte

Mil colores para mi pueblo

