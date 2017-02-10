Escuche ahora

A vivir que son dos días

SÁBADO 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. / DOMINGO DE 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Dirige Andrés López

Mi Banda Sonora con Juan Sebastián Aragón

El actor colombiano que debutó en "Pequeños Gigantes" y como protagonista en "Aguas Mansas" , nos contó acerca de su tiempo viviendo fuera del país y de lo importante que es para él la educación de sus hijas.

Bogotá 12/02/2017 - 16:38

MI BANDA SONORA JUAN SEBASTIÁN ARAGÓN

Los sabores del porro-Totó la Momposina
Political Science-Randy Newman
Desaparecidos-Rubén Blades
The Longest Time-Billy Joel

La casa del ritmo-Daiquirí
El jardinero-Wilfrido Vargas
Lean on me-Bill Withers
Chick to Chick-Louis Armstrong & Ella Fitzgerald
Buffalo soldier-Bob Marley

Cherish-Kool and the gang
The way you make me feel-Michael Jackson
Música de la telenovela Las Aguas Mansas
Sonido Bestial-Richie Ray y Bobby Cruz

I´ve grown accostumed to her face-Rex Harrison
She´s got away-Billy Joel
You can leave your hat on-Randy Newman
Let´s stay together-Al Green
A nuestro modo-Gabino Pampini

